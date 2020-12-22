Letters: Questioning columnist’s tribute to ‘do-nothing’ Coolidge; McDaniel hire made after ‘rigorous’ search process | READER COMMENTARY

In the column, [alum] Brian Griffiths states that Dr. Jasken was “promoted from within more than 45 days prior to the deadline for applications.” This statement is misleading. From the beginning of the presidential search process, it was made clear that any internal candidates for the position would be considered by the search committee with potential recommendation to the college’s board of trustees prior to a decision to move forward with a national search. Internal candidates were given the deadline of Dec. 4 to submit materials for consideration and this was clearly communicated to our campus constituents, including alumni.