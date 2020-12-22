Letters: Questioning columnist’s tribute to ‘do-nothing’ Coolidge; McDaniel hire made after ‘rigorous’ search process | READER COMMENTARY

Questioning columnist’s tribute to ‘do-nothing’ Coolidge
In his column about Coolidge’s introduction of a National Christmas Tree, Joe Vigliotti takes us again into his funhouse-mirror version of history. The one where calmness was needed (in Washington!) from the “violent rise of socialism in Russia” and America needed “government ... to stay out of the way of citizens in daily life.”
In real history, by December 1923 the invading capitalist armies of Germany, America, England and Japan had been kicked out of Russia, and the country was peacefully rebuilding its agricultural system under the free-market New Economic Policy. The policy was a tribute to the triumph of hope over experience, because if the Bolsheviki had looked to America they would have observed a gigantic failure of free-market policy in agriculture.
American farmers had raised output to their highest possible level at the request of the government, but when the end of the Great War allowed world production to recover, the do-nothing Harding-Coolidge administration and Republican Congress refused to manage an orderly return to customary levels of output. Farm prices collapsed in 1921, bankruptcies swept through the farm belt, millions of owners became tenants.
Under the NEP, Russian peasants were encouraged to trade produce for city goods. Under the Harding-Coolidge economic policy (if nothing can be called a policy), American farmers also dropped out of the money economy and lived by barter. Country banks failed at the rate of two a day. (All but two of the 10 or so country banks in Carroll County failed.)
Under “Coolidge prosperity” the two-fifths of Americans who depended on farming entered their own Great Depression years before Hoover led city people into their Great Crash. Big Christmas trees and civic sermons pushing “the best of the American spirit and the influence of faith” had no effect; their children went hungry all the same. You can read about it in Carl Hamilton’s memoir “In No Time at All,” which I recommend to Mr. Vigliotti.
Harry Eagar
Sykesville
McDaniel hire made after ‘rigorous’ search process
McDaniel College values the diverse opinions of our more than 28,000 alumni and others within our campus community. However, on behalf of the college, I want to respond to the inaccurate information in a recent guest column (“McDaniel College should’ve explored all its options,” Dec. 19).
In the column, [alum] Brian Griffiths states that Dr. Jasken was “promoted from within more than 45 days prior to the deadline for applications.” This statement is misleading. From the beginning of the presidential search process, it was made clear that any internal candidates for the position would be considered by the search committee with potential recommendation to the college’s board of trustees prior to a decision to move forward with a national search. Internal candidates were given the deadline of Dec. 4 to submit materials for consideration and this was clearly communicated to our campus constituents, including alumni.
Further, to characterize Dr. Jasken’s appointment as an internal promotion is inaccurate. Dr. Jasken was vetted through a rigorous internal process that considered her candidacy within the qualifications our community identified. Her unanimous appointment by the board of trustees reflects the extraordinary strength of her candidacy.
Finally, Griffiths references “gutting of course offerings” and “a reduction of staff.” In fact, the college has seen recent enrollment success and the addition of 10 new majors over the last year. There have also been no college-wide reductions in staff and staffing levels — a remarkable feat when many other colleges and universities have had to lay off or furlough staff in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alumni, along with others in our campus community, were a vital component of McDaniel’s presidential search process and their engagement with the college will continue to be a significant part of the college’s future success.
Cheryl Knauer
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
McDaniel College public relations director