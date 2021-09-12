Carroll County school board’s mask decision endangering community; remembering Mt. Airy Mayor Pat Rockinberg | READER COMMENTARY

We are all just human, our days are all numbered, and our time in this world is short. Your life was not measured by the number of years you lived, but by the number of lives you touched in your all too brief 58 years. If there was a Guinness record for number of lives touched, it would be yours. If the quality of your life is measured by the number of loved ones you leave behind, then you are one of most successful people to have ever lived.