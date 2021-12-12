School bullying must be addressed; which lives are more important? | READER COMMENTARY

School bullying must be addressed
I have but one question for the accused Michigan school shooter’s school administrator. Was he bullied and had asked for help, which was never received? Furthermore, did it happen enough that he took matters into his own hands?
I attended Westminster High School, between 1981 and 1985, and was bullied to no end. I asked a school official for help, and all he did was tell me to ignore it. On the last day of the ninth grade, a student threatened to beat me up after school. Once again, I was told to ignore it. Guess what happened? I got punched in the eye on the way to the school bus. I cannot wonder how differently things would have been that day if the school would have done something.
I also speculate, if the same thing happened with this student at the high school in Michigan. Bullying in public schools needs to be cracked down in a severe manner.
I graduated in the Class of 1985, and even back then it was a problem. Something to think about.
Neil T. Ege, Westminster
Which lives are more important?
Another school shooting leaving three children dead. At the same time Mississippi and Texas are enacting laws that would prohibit women from getting an abortion because of their undying love for the unborn. And on Dec. 1, Mississippi addressed the Supreme Court to do just that, i.e., overturn Roe v. Wade.
I applauded Sen. Chris Murphy, who was already on his way home when he learned of this shooting, for turning around to address his outrage at these deaths to members of Congress. In his book “The Violence Inside Us,”he states that “Today, Americans are 10 times more likely to be murdered by a gun than citizens in any one of the other twenty prosperous nations in the world.” When this book was written in 2017, “Baltimore was the deadliest city in America, with an annual homicide rate of 56 per 100,000 while New York City’s murder rate that same year was just over 8 per 100,000.”
The only conclusion I can come to is that members of Congress, who support overturning Roe v. Wade, are not concerned about the lives lost after leaving the womb. Might that be because they are beholden to the NRA for financial and political reasons?
Patricia Roop Hollinger, Westminster