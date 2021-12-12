School bullying must be addressed; which lives are more important? | READER COMMENTARY

I applauded Sen. Chris Murphy, who was already on his way home when he learned of this shooting, for turning around to address his outrage at these deaths to members of Congress. In his book “The Violence Inside Us,”he states that “Today, Americans are 10 times more likely to be murdered by a gun than citizens in any one of the other twenty prosperous nations in the world.” When this book was written in 2017, “Baltimore was the deadliest city in America, with an annual homicide rate of 56 per 100,000 while New York City’s murder rate that same year was just over 8 per 100,000.”