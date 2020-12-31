Letters: ‘Trumpublicans’ favor authoritarianism over democracy; Forget what Trump said, the people have spoken; Why ‘oldsters’ need COVID compliance | READER COMMENTARY

Currently, we are in a struggle between the forces of authoritarian rule and democracy. The soul of the nation and the Constitution is at stake. It comes down to whether you support democratic norms and values and the rule of law or you are against them. Government officials who are for authoritarian rule must stop taking the oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. They betray that oath and their country and are not fit to serve. They lack honor, courage and integrity. Check out Amendment XIV, Section 3 of the U. S. Constitution. It was designed for this kind of attempted coup by elected officials. Say goodbye to the criminality, corruption, betrayal, incompetence and cruelty of the Trump administration. There must be accountability and consequences. Jan. 20, can’t come fast enough for the golfer-in-chief.