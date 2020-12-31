Letters: ‘Trumpublicans’ favor authoritarianism over democracy; Forget what Trump said, the people have spoken; Why ‘oldsters’ need COVID compliance | READER COMMENTARY

‘Trumpublicans’ favor authoritarianism over democracy
There was a time when the Republican party competed fairly and competently with ideas for the hearts and minds of the American people. Unfortunately, the Republican party has become the champion of authoritarianism. It has become an organized, corrdinated effort to undermine democratic norms and values to promote their own power and self-interests. Trying to disenfranchise millions of voters by getting 126 House Republicans, including Rep. Andy Harris, Republican state legislators and 17 Republican state attorney generals to support the overthrow of the results of a fair and secure election in a Texas lawsuit. is the very definition of sedition The lawsuit was dead on arrival at SCOTUS.
The “Trumpublican” effort to overthrow a fair and secure election, i.e., coup, goes beyond trying to steal it. Republicans are masters at manipulating elections through voter suppression, like draconian voter ID laws, gerrymandering districts, reducing or closing polling places in minority districts, reducing dropoff boxes for mail-in ballots, undermining USPS operations, voter roll purges, etc. What happened in the 2020 presidential election went well beyond the tactics of stealing an election. What we see for the first time in American history is an attempt to overthrow the will of the people and the Constitution and seize power through seditious means. Trump himself said before the 2016 and the 2020 election that if he lost the election, it would be rigged. He won in 2016, No problem He lost in 2020 so the election must be rigged. Heads I win, tails you lose. Mussolini would be proud.
Currently, we are in a struggle between the forces of authoritarian rule and democracy. The soul of the nation and the Constitution is at stake. It comes down to whether you support democratic norms and values and the rule of law or you are against them. Government officials who are for authoritarian rule must stop taking the oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. They betray that oath and their country and are not fit to serve. They lack honor, courage and integrity. Check out Amendment XIV, Section 3 of the U. S. Constitution. It was designed for this kind of attempted coup by elected officials. Say goodbye to the criminality, corruption, betrayal, incompetence and cruelty of the Trump administration. There must be accountability and consequences. Jan. 20, can’t come fast enough for the golfer-in-chief.
David J Iacono
Westminster
Forget what Trump said, the people have spoken
Mexicans are coming to murder and rape Americans. Because Trump said so. There is no climate change problem. Because Trump said so. There is no issue with White nationalism. Because Trump said so.
We have the virus under control. Because Trump said so. COVID-19 will go away by the spring. Because Trump said so. We are only going to lose about 60,000 Americans. Because Trump said so.
The only way I could lose this election is by voter fraud. Because Trump said so. We are rounding the curve. Because Trump said so. There won’t even be a mention of the virus after Nov. 3. Because Trump said so.
There was massive voter fraud in the swing states. Because Trump said so. But there were no voter problems in the states he won. Because Trump said so.
Joe Biden will be sworn in as our 46th president on Jan. 20. Because the PEOPLE said so, to the tune of over 7 million more votes!
Joel Altman
Taneytown
Why ‘oldsters’ need COVID compliance
Regarding the Maryland Cases by the Numbers, this might be THE most important thing you publish about COVID-19.
It is so easy to see why people under 30 are eager to go on about their lives when lots of them get sick but few of them die. On the other hand, when you can see 25% of diagnosed people over age 80 die, you can see why us oldsters want everybody to wear masks and keep their distance. Please keep publishing the Cases by the Numbers.
Sue Robinson
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Hanover, Pennsylvania