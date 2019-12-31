Candidate with vision for America needed
The Democrats are in the midst or selecting a candidate to run against President Trump. The Democratic Party is working hard to select a party leader who will beat the president in November. This is a familiar process, but we are not in familiar times. The “truth” is no longer an important factor.
Some sources affirm that Trump has lied or “misled” his listeners over 15,000 times since taking office. This is barely mentioned, even by the Democratic candidates. Why? Mostly because most Americans are so used to hearing “alternative truths” they treat everything as just “background” noise, etc. etc. and President Trump has succeeded in “entertaining” his supporters.
In such an environment Democrats can be most effective if their emphasis is to convey to their followers that they have a real genuine and attainable vision of what our country can become under their leadership. People want to see what a candidate’s vision for the U.S. is, i.e. What kind of infrastructure we can have, what kind energy we will find to be practical and environmentally sound, what kind of education system, including college and excellent entrepreneurship programs we can and (will) have, how can we, as a people, pursue a safe attractive and healthy environment, how we can, once again, be a nation attractive to and welcoming to immigrants and refugees while requiring fair and legal process of becoming citizens.
And may we demonstrate a commitment to follow our laws. This, and in many other ways too, I would hope we will select a president who can well describe for us a renewed and growing nation at peace with nature, each other, and our environment. A man or woman who can paint this kind of vision for our country and a person who can enthusiastically give us all a real picture and a part in accomplishing this vision is what we need and must seek.
Wallace Wolff
Westminster
Attacks on religious groups must stop
I am very concerned about the recent spike across our country regarding attacks on religions, specifically Jews and Christians. The rise in antisemitism has exploded as stories surface on news channels of attacks on individuals, synagogue’s, churches, etc.
Never in my life had I ever thought that this would happen in our country, in my America! It needs to stop and it needs to stop now.
Freedom of religion is one of our core foundations in our Constitution. These attacks constitute hate crimes, pure and simple, and need to be tried as such with the maximum penalties. We, the people, need to take back our country, streets and neighborhoods.
If we do not, I am reminded of a poem that Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran minister in Socialist Germany under Hitler stated after he watched what was happening to his beloved country under the Nazi regime.
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Bill Hall
Sykesville