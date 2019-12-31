In such an environment Democrats can be most effective if their emphasis is to convey to their followers that they have a real genuine and attainable vision of what our country can become under their leadership. People want to see what a candidate’s vision for the U.S. is, i.e. What kind of infrastructure we can have, what kind energy we will find to be practical and environmentally sound, what kind of education system, including college and excellent entrepreneurship programs we can and (will) have, how can we, as a people, pursue a safe attractive and healthy environment, how we can, once again, be a nation attractive to and welcoming to immigrants and refugees while requiring fair and legal process of becoming citizens.