Letters: Rigged election, lockdowns signal time for new government; Swalwell scandal being ignored by Pelosi, media; Joins NAACP in support of assault victim | READER COMMENTARY

Jefferson wrote, “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another … We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. ... That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, ... That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.”