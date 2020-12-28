Letters: Rigged election, lockdowns signal time for new government; Swalwell scandal being ignored by Pelosi, media; Joins NAACP in support of assault victim | READER COMMENTARY

Rigged election, lockdowns signal time for new government
President Trump has a duty to call for new elections since about half of all Americans believe the election was rigged. As Americans we have a duty to remonstrate the election results and support the president when he calls for another election. Americans watched for four years as our ruling class dogged, denunciated and destroyed everything Trump. They continually tried to expel him from the White House and found nothing despite having smashed the law in their efforts to take him down. Now with an enormous amount of evidence and reasons to question the legitimacy of the election results, Americans are instructed by corrupt courts and media that the evidence won’t be allowed to be investigated.
Jefferson wrote, “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another … We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. ... That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, ... That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.”
Trump was elected to interpose on behalf of the people because people believed their government no longer served the people. It’s become more evident with the lockdowns that our ruling class is choosing politics and power over the people. The cure has been worse than the disease but the socialists need the lockdowns to assume more power. What if the allegations about Biden and China are true? Maybe the virus is a successful bioweapon. Surely Trump would have easily won without it.
George Washington said, ”truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains taken to bring it to light.” Our leaders and media class are taking great pains to hide the truth. The evidence of the corruption is the lack of interest in the election fraud, Hunter Biden scandal, anything pro-Trump or anti-Democrat. Orwell describes the future as a boot stamping on a human face forever. If the election steal proceeds, I picture the faces of our ruling class standing over the boot and I see the face of the American working class.
Myles Stanley
Westminster
Swalwell scandal being ignored by Pelosi, media
If anyone needs proof of the moral bankruptcy of the Democrat Party, they would need to look no further than the scandal involving Eric Swalwell, Nancy Pelosi, and the Chinese Communist government. Congressman Swalwell maintained a close and continuing relationship with Chinese operative Fang Fang while at the same time serving on the House Intelligence Committee and having access to the most sensitive intelligence information available to the U.S. Speaker of the House.
Pelosi’s silence on the entire matter is deafening — perhaps she is too busy getting to the front of the line with fellow Democrat Alexandra Ocasio Cortez for her virus vaccine. Equally deafening is the silence from Times’ leftist columnists Zirpoli, Batavick and others over the entire issue. Frankly, they serve poorly the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of current and former employees of the intelligence community’s member agencies who reside in Carroll County.
However, Congressman Jaime Raskin does serve all of us in Maryland’s 8th District. If he truly represents a constituency of which a significant portion consists of active and retired intelligence professionals, he would strongly urge Speaker Pelosi to remove Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee. A lot more than years of hard and sometimes dangerous work by a lot of people is in jeopardy.
Frederick Frevert
Westminster
Joins NAACP in support of assault victim
In response to the incident in which a man punched Henry Reiff without provocation, I joined the local chapter of the NAACP.
Mr. Reiff advocated for nonviolence in his response to this unfortunate incident. This is the right thing to do.
Dee Krasnansky
Westminster