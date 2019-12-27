I agree with her that President Roosevelt’s “Four Freedoms” (freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from want, freedom from fear) are just as pertinent today as when FDR uttered them. They are indeed a foundation of coming together in our Republic through free democratic and untainted elections and voting by all American citizens. However, to come together all of us must understand that those freedoms, as the Constitution itself, can only be nurtured in a normal atmosphere of decency, dialogue and, yes, morality.