Herbert took the best interest of students to heart when she stood with Gov. Hogan and the majority of our community in voting to start school after Labor Day, a vote to allow kids to be kids and to give families more time to be together and cherish the last few days of summer vacation. Herbert took the best interest of students to heart when she championed the redesign and expansion of our Career and Tech Center, giving more students than ever before access to the invaluable programs it offers and putting them on track for success whether they go to college or not. Additionally, Herbert took the best interest of students to heart when she worked collaboratively and effectively with our delegation and Board of County Commissioners to create and implement school security measures to keep us safe from danger.