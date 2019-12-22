Rushed impeachment backfires, a present to Republicans
Merry Christmas. I don’t know about you, but my family has been practicing Christmas music on the piano, baking cookies, and looking forward to a peaceful Christmas break.
Not so much Christmas Cheer in Congress. The Democrats in Congress, all but four, are doing all they can to make Christmas miserable for the whole nation while they work up false charges against our President.
They rushed through the impeachment process because they are seeing just how unpopular it is. Just since September, Biden’s lead against President Trump has completely collapsed. In fact, every Democratic presidential candidate’s numbers have taken a similar nosedive in the swing states since the impeachment process began.
The more the American people see of the rush to impeachment and the lack of any actual crimes being committed, the more they understand that this whole impeachment process is a farce.
Liberal leaders, like Nancy Pelosi and David Trone, are not only trying to get rid of the president, but they wanted to have an extended commercial against President Trump’s 2020 re-election. It seems, however, that the Congressional Democrat leadership’s plans are backfiring. Now, they won’t even send their terrible impeachment present to the Senate like they promised. It seems like they want us all to just forget about it.
Instead of stealing Christmas, it seems like they may be giving the Republicans a huge Christmas present that keeps giving until next year's Presidential election. Let's hope so.
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and let's look forward to a fantastic 2020.
Neil Parrott
Hagerstown
Early endorsement of Herbert for Board of Education
As a student in Carroll County, I want the best for my future, the future of my classmates, and the futures of graduates for years to come. That is’s why I was elated to hear of Marsha Herbert’s filing to run for reelection to the Board of Education. I worked on Herbert’s campaign three years ago when I was a seventh grade student at New Windsor and got to know her very well during that time. She is hardworking, dedicated and caring — she truly has the students of this county at heart in every decision she makes.
Herbert took the best interest of students to heart when she stood with Gov. Hogan and the majority of our community in voting to start school after Labor Day, a vote to allow kids to be kids and to give families more time to be together and cherish the last few days of summer vacation. Herbert took the best interest of students to heart when she championed the redesign and expansion of our Career and Tech Center, giving more students than ever before access to the invaluable programs it offers and putting them on track for success whether they go to college or not. Additionally, Herbert took the best interest of students to heart when she worked collaboratively and effectively with our delegation and Board of County Commissioners to create and implement school security measures to keep us safe from danger.
Herbert has been there for us, the students, since Day One and I, along with all of my classmates and students across the county, know she will be there for us in the years ahead. Marsha Herbert is for the students and our families; a vote for her is a vote for us.
Dave Rapids
Westminste
Too many serious crimes warrant only 18 months served in Carroll
Approximately 11 years ago I was the victim of a horrible domestic abuse at the hands of my wife. She received a 25-year sentence. However all but 18 months were suspended.
Over the years I’ve collected hundreds and hundreds of cases in Carroll County where, for a variety of crimes, people have gotten long sentences upward of 30 years — only to have all but 18 months suspended. Am I crazy? Am I the only one that sees this injustice that happens in Carroll County?
I would love to hear from somebody in the State’s Attorney’s Office who could give a legitimate reason why all of these cases end up with all but 18 months suspended. That is a crime in itself. I, for one, am still suffering and need operations and have lingering health issues as a result of my assault 11 years ago and I am sure that numerous other folks are going through this same problem.
Daniel Phillips
Westminster