Letters: Trust experts, not government about vaccine; Full Moon Farm seeks nominees for gift; Rep. Harris should face consequences | READER COMMENTARY

Thus, Full Moon Farm in Finksburg is reaching out to our community asking you to nominate children you know who may be in need of a fabulous Christmas/holiday gift this year. Full Moon Farm is committed to donating up to 25 gifts of a private lesson to bring holiday cheer to those who have not yet been able to ride at Full Moon Farm. Nominations can be emailed to Karen Fulton at fullmoonfarmkaren@gmail.com starting now.