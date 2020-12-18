Letters: Trust experts, not government about vaccine; Full Moon Farm seeks nominees for gift; Rep. Harris should face consequences | READER COMMENTARY

Trust experts, not government about vaccine
On Sunday, the Times editorialized about whether people will accept COVID-19 vaccines, and then columnists Mitch Edelman and Tom Zirpoli worried the same point. I think the question needs to be broken into two versions, especially after The New York Times reported Wednesday that two political appointees at the Centers for Disease Control and Previention resigned and are now revealing how White House political operatives meddled in the response to medical questions.
The first question should be: Will you accept a recommendation from government employees that a vaccine is safe and effective? And the answer to that should be: No, not with this administration. We know that incompetents have meddled repeatedly in the functioning of the government’s medical professional staff
The second question should be: Will you accept a recommendation from private medical experts that taking a vaccine is safe and should be effective? And the answer should be: Yes, especially if the expert has shown gumption and a solid track record. Such an expert is Dr. Paul Offitt, a vaccine developer and historian at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia whose books and articles I have followed since he published “The Cutter Incident” in 2005.
So far, the recommendations from these two sources have generally coincided, but that may not always be the case.
The thing you should not do is make a vaccine decision without considering carefully how you know what you think you know.
Harry Eagar
Sykesville
Full Moon Farm seeks nominees for gift
The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly made life tough for so many people and the holidays may be particularly challenging for families struggling to make ends meet. This holiday season is the perfect time to spread some kindness and cheer and give to those in need.
Thus, Full Moon Farm in Finksburg is reaching out to our community asking you to nominate children you know who may be in need of a fabulous Christmas/holiday gift this year. Full Moon Farm is committed to donating up to 25 gifts of a private lesson to bring holiday cheer to those who have not yet been able to ride at Full Moon Farm. Nominations can be emailed to Karen Fulton at fullmoonfarmkaren@gmail.com starting now.
Furthermore, Full Moon Farm challenges other riding facilities to do the same and give back to their local communities. The equestrian world possesses many strengths, including a willingness for inclusion, to learn and improve, and a passion for sharing the incredible joy that horses can bring to a person’s life. We can all create a welcoming opportunity for more participants and fans.
Christine Hryzak
Baltimore
Rep. Harris should face consequences
A case can be made that Rep. Andy Harris is guilty of sedition and possibly treason for signing on to a failed Texas attorney general lawsuit that failed before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Attorney General Brian Frosh and others in the First District should bring a lawsuit removing him from office for the crime of sedition, which is defined as “conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of the state.”
Joe Biden was duly elected by over 7 million votes and has 306 electoral votes. The U.S. Constitution, XIV Amendment, Section 3 says, “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress ... who ... shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Seating Andy Harris in the new congress should be questioned. Trying to overthrow the 2020 presidential election should not be taken lightly.
David Osmundson
Sykesville