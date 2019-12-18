Kudos to products of Carroll County public education
This past Thursday as we opened our weekly government session and later that day during a joint meeting with the Board of Education and CCPS leadership, I was prompted by a fellow commissioner to share in my support to my son, Sam, as he prepared for playing in the NCAA Division III football semi-finals that occurred this past Saturday.
Those that know me well, I put a lot of attention on the 3 F’s — Faith, Family and Friends — and am not shy to highlight those three whenever given the opportunity through discussion, social media, and in this case during open sessions. However, I quickly thought through my words and recognized the importance to highlight the 3 C’s — character, county, and community.
It was great to talk about Sam’s talents, but it was even more special to highlight that Sam starts as offensive guard for Muhlenberg College which was having an awesome run with an undefeated season going into the semis. And, that he is joined by two other outstanding young men, brothers Max and Spencer Kirin, also from Carroll County. At one point they were cross-town rivals playing for Century and Liberty high schools respectively, and now they are brothers-in-arms playing for the Mules. How cool is that!
Three Carroll countians playing for a small liberal arts college in Allentown, Pennsylvania. All starters, and all all-academic on the dean’s list. This is a true testament to our Carroll County Public Schools and community. I have shared in the past that we must resource our priorities. This is a great example of that sentiment.
Our priority is to raise strong character young men and women through our schools and community. We should all take pride in these results. Although the semifinal game this past Saturday didn’t go as they wanted, the Mules finished with a historic season that is attributed to young men like Sam, Max and Spencer — and the Carroll County Public Schools community that helped shaped their character. Life is good.
Ed Rothstein
Eldersburg
The writer is a member of the Board of County Commissioners representing District 5.
Impeachment checks no constitutional boxes
This is in response to Frank Batavick’s Dec. 13 column, “Impeachment of President Trump checks all the boxes." This impeachment checks no constitutional, civil-liberties, or bipartisan boxes. It denied the president’s Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures, his Fifth Amendment due process of law and his Sixth Amendment right to an impartial jury and confront the witnesses against him. This impeachment checks the Democratic hypocrisy, corruption, hate and deceit boxes: starting in July 2016 with the Russian Witch Hunt, which metastasized into Adam Schiff’s Kangaroo Court, meeting in secret with an anonymous, partisan bureaucrat and other politically motivated hacks in search of a crime to destroy the president.
The Constitution states impeachment is for treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. But the Democrats are impeaching Trump for “Abuse of Power” and "Obstruction of Congress.” According to real constitutional scholars and professors like Alan Dershowitz, Jonathan Turley, Ken Starr, Robert Ray etc., the Democrats are abusing their power.
Batavick claims that Trump “cannot thwart the House investigation by refusing to comply with subpoenas, this is obstruction-of-justice plain and simple.” Obstruction of Congress is the charge; regardless the president has executive privilege and does not have to turn over information. If the legislative and executive branches disagree the issue should (historically) go to the judicial branch to be resolved. This is why we have three equal branches of government. But the sanctimonious Democrats want this circus, so they didn’t check the judicial box.
Batavick is obsessed with trying to connect Trump to Russia, but totally ignores the only Russian collusion: Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid for the fake Steele, Russian dossier, that was used to justify the FISA application to spy on the Trump campaign. Batavick wants you to believe Trump committed crimes, but we have the transcript and every time Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, asked a witness to identify the crime on the transcript, they couldn’t — because there was no crime. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said four facts will never change: President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky said there’s no linkage to aid; no pressure; Ukraine did not know aid was held up (while Trump, obligated by international treaty, made sure Ukraine was no longer corrupt and questioned Ukraine’s involvement in the origins of 2016 election interference); and Zelensky didn’t promise he was going to start any investigation to get the aid released.
Carl Burdette
Westminster