Batavick is obsessed with trying to connect Trump to Russia, but totally ignores the only Russian collusion: Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid for the fake Steele, Russian dossier, that was used to justify the FISA application to spy on the Trump campaign. Batavick wants you to believe Trump committed crimes, but we have the transcript and every time Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, asked a witness to identify the crime on the transcript, they couldn’t — because there was no crime. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said four facts will never change: President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky said there’s no linkage to aid; no pressure; Ukraine did not know aid was held up (while Trump, obligated by international treaty, made sure Ukraine was no longer corrupt and questioned Ukraine’s involvement in the origins of 2016 election interference); and Zelensky didn’t promise he was going to start any investigation to get the aid released.