Letters: Digital tax unnecessary, coming at worst time; Dems wanted to investigate in ’17, not today | READER COMMENTARY

Digital tax unnecessary, coming at worst time
As a small business owner, I can speak from first-hand experience just how difficult the last 8 months have been. The COVID-19 pandemic has made every decision we make more difficult than the one before, which is why I cannot believe the Maryland General Assembly is trying to pass a digital ad tax in the middle of this. More financial difficulties are the last thing any Marylander needs right now, and rightfully so, as this pandemic seems to get worse and worse every day.
House Bill 732, or the Digital Ad Tax, is an unnecessary tax at the worst time imaginable. Many other small business owners have shared with me their everyday struggles, and I hear their heartbreaking stories. A $250 million tax on small businesses in the beginning of 2021 would hurt thousands of Maryland businesses of all sizes who choose to advertise online (which so many of us do). Additionally, if this bill were passed, Maryland would be known as the only state that taxes businesses for their digital ads, which could result in fewer businesses moving to Maryland and creating jobs in our state. There would be so many terrible consequences in passing this careless bill, and it is clear that those who voted for it last session have interests other than their constituents in mind.
Gov. Hogan vetoed this bill because he understood that this was the worst time to implement new taxes and the General Assembly should follow his wisdom. There is no doubt that the legislators who are pushing this tax have their reasons for doing so but it is very clear they haven’t stopped to think about the consequences to small businesses. When legislators return to Annapolis in January, don’t overturn the governor’s veto. Find another way to fund your priorities that doesn’t put the burden on people who have already suffered enough. Support small businesses, don’t hurt them, not now.
Mark Miller
Westminster
Dems wanted to investigate in ‘17, not today
In response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “Republicans stuck with bratty child who won’t move out of the house,” Trump is still president until Jan. 20. Zirpoli wrote, “Trump supporters refuse to believe, despite overwhelming evidence, that Russia helped in Donald Trump’s election.” But Zirpoli never identifies any evidence — because there is none.
Trump was investigated (spied on, fraud on the FISA Court, leaks etc.) by the FBI, investigated (leaks and lies) by the House Permanent Selected Committed on Intelligence, the Senate Selected Committed on Intelligence and the $40 million Muller witch hunt and none of these investigations found evidence that Trump, or anyone in his campaign, colluded with Russia.
Zirpoli, referencing Trump, stated “regardless of all the deception and lies,” but doesn’t mention Democrats like Adam Schiff, James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, Eric Swalwell, etc., went before congress and said, under oath, there was no Russia Collusion, then went to the media and said there was. That’s deception and lies.
The mainstream media keeps saying no evidence of fraud regarding the election. There are obvious irregularities, inconsistencies and plenty of evidence in the swing states including hundreds of affidavits stating the Democrats committed fraud. Affidavits are written statements made under oath, under penalty of perjury, and is admissible evidence.
The Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton is bringing a lawsuit before the Supreme Court that argues several states (Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin) unconstitutionally changed their election laws. Article 1, Section 4, of the Constitution states only the state legislature can change the election laws, not governors, judges etc. Republicans are also bringing a similar lawsuit in Georgia to keep pole observers in place and to stop the different verification parameters for mail-in vs walk-in ballots. Georgia claimed a water main break (urinal overflow) caused them to stop processing ballots and run out the pole watchers, then they were caught on camera dragging out boxes of ballots from under tables and processing them.
I know evidence doesn’t prove guilt, that’s up to a court. I also know the Democrats wanted to investigate every possible scenario in 2017, but now don’t want to investigate anything, which tells me everything.
Carl Burdette
