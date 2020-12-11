Letters: Digital tax unnecessary, coming at worst time; Dems wanted to investigate in ’17, not today | READER COMMENTARY

House Bill 732, or the Digital Ad Tax, is an unnecessary tax at the worst time imaginable. Many other small business owners have shared with me their everyday struggles, and I hear their heartbreaking stories. A $250 million tax on small businesses in the beginning of 2021 would hurt thousands of Maryland businesses of all sizes who choose to advertise online (which so many of us do). Additionally, if this bill were passed, Maryland would be known as the only state that taxes businesses for their digital ads, which could result in fewer businesses moving to Maryland and creating jobs in our state. There would be so many terrible consequences in passing this careless bill, and it is clear that those who voted for it last session have interests other than their constituents in mind.