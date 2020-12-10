Letters: Beware, hacks scams during Christmas season; After unfair election, columnists should look into Biden; Columnist overlooked this trusted leader | READER COMMENTARY

Beware, hacks scams during Christmas season
During this season of the year, it is a sad commentary that we need to remind folks of the dangers of hacks on the internet and scams that usually follow. Monday’s Washington Post, page 1 of the Metro Section, featured an article entitled “Authorities see burst of scam calls.” Under normal conditions, I might not have read the article, but based on events I experienced last week I found it very relevant.
Last Thursday, I was notified early in the morning by my daughter and son-in-law that my email had been hacked. Those notifications followed numerous phone calls from relatives, friends and colleagues from across the country. By the end of the day, I had received more than a hundred calls. My emails were interrupted as the hackers rerouted my incoming email to another site. In the meantime, I notified any group where I am a member that my email had been hacked.
I did not realize the email hack was followed by more than a thousand emails to people in my email address book. This included emails from previous employments, friends from long ago, and people I did not even know. A sophisticated scam message was sent to these people making a request for financial assistance by purchasing iTunes gift cards. I did not know about the message until later Thursday.
In addition, I was shocked and upset when friends presented me with a bag of iTunes gift cards, which was part of the scam. The iTunes gift cards provided the scammers with hundreds of dollars. Can you imagine how everyone involved in this scam feels? A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy informed me that he receives three to four calls a day about this type of scam!
So, people beware. Anytime you receive a message from someone you might know or do not know, requesting involvement that requires money or secure personal information, do not provide it. And if the person is a good friend who might request assistance from you, always contact the person before responding.
Jan Ober
Westminster
After unfair election, columnists should look into Biden
Only in America. A president who stops illegal immigration, who will not let illegals already in the USA vote, terminated the one-sided expensive deal with Iran and takes a tough stand with China, who was stealing us blind, plus the virus came from China, but no one cared and called them out. Even the international health agency would not take a stand or look into it.
Our supposedly new president faces all these things I just listed, but will do the exact opposite of our existing president. Plus, he will be stacking the Supreme Court, ending the Electoral College and only God knows what else he will do to our great country.
My wife and I were election judges for a combined 75 years, she 50 years and me 25. You had to register to vote and you had to prove who you were when you came to vote. At 8 o’clock the voting line was closed, but if you were already in line by then you could still vote. If you came after that, you could not vote. This election, all security was off for the national election. Pennsylvania counted votes mailed after the date. President Trump is perfectly correct in challenging the vote. I hope the Supreme Court takes this case and decides once and for all how to hold a hold a fair election.
As a side note, I ask columnists Tom Zirpoli and Dean Minnich to look into Joe Biden and his son’s Ukrainian and China deals. They had great interest in President Trump’s Russia connection, which, after three years and millions of dollars, was proven fake. Keep us up to date with Biden as you did with President Trump. I am looking forward to it.
Harry H. Griffith Sr.
Hampstead
Columnist overlooked this trusted leader
In his Dec. 4 column, Joe Vigliotti, who usually puts moral issues in his politics, listed many Republican lawmakers who have become “trusted leaders.” Somehow he overlooked Rep. Scott DesJarlais, who represents Tennessee’s 4th District in Congress. He is certainly trusted by Republicans, who returned him to office by a two-to-one landslide last month.
In 2012, DesJarlais, a physician, was revealed to have had sexual relations with three patients and two employees; and to have pressured both his wife and his girlfriend to have abortions. He denied it. But there are tapes. So eventually he had to ‘fess up.
Subsequently he said Jesus had forgiven him. I don’t know about that, but Republicans sure have. He’s been reelected five times since being exposed as a liar, adulterer and phony who runs on a pro-life platform but bullies women into ending their pregnancies.
Say it ain’t so, Joe.
Harry Eagar
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Sykesville