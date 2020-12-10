Letters: Beware, hacks scams during Christmas season; After unfair election, columnists should look into Biden; Columnist overlooked this trusted leader | READER COMMENTARY

My wife and I were election judges for a combined 75 years, she 50 years and me 25. You had to register to vote and you had to prove who you were when you came to vote. At 8 o’clock the voting line was closed, but if you were already in line by then you could still vote. If you came after that, you could not vote. This election, all security was off for the national election. Pennsylvania counted votes mailed after the date. President Trump is perfectly correct in challenging the vote. I hope the Supreme Court takes this case and decides once and for all how to hold a hold a fair election.