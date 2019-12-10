Christians duty-bound to welcome strangers
Despite claims to the contrary, we have a Christian duty to welcome the stranger. Jesus will come again in glory, but as He says Himself in the Gospel of Matthew and Leo Tolstoy immortalized in “Where Love Is, God Is,” he visits us every day through the least fortunate.
Moreover, Pope Pius XII’s encyclical Exsul Familia Nazarethana reminds us of our duty to migrants, saying that “the natural law itself… urges that ways of migration be opened to these people. For the Creator of the universe made all good things primarily for the good of all.” As we recall the Holy Family retracing the Israelites’ path, let us remember that the abuses of the Egyptians to the foreign Israelites were legal, but not just. Evading responsibility by citing Saint Paul is similarly dismissive. Christians who vote have a duty to ensure that laws are just, since in a republic, we can choose our governing authorities.
Granted, it may be that [letter-writers] Craig Giles and Steve Manning believe our laws are just, but I disagree. For example, the recent public charge rule change has limited legal immigration to the wealthier classes, leaving out even enterprising poor individuals who would have been welcomed in previous eras. Such laws have their root in early modern measures which expelled beggars of the type medieval Christian kings gave alms to and are entirely alien to Christendom. As Pius again states, “the sovereignty of the State, although it must be respected, cannot be exaggerated to the point that access to this land is, for inadequate or unjustified reasons, denied to needy and decent people from other nations.”
If we examine our reasons, I believe we will find them inadequate. I would further dispute Manning’s claim that we are “overwhelmed.” According to the New York Times, about 500,000 illegal immigrants entered the United States in 2018, plus a million legal ones. That’s about 0.5 percent of the 320 million strong American population. “Thousands” sounds huge until you realize that it is dwarfed by millions. If 15 people show up in need to 3,200 houses, to use Manning’s analogy, I certainly hope they are cared for if the people there possess any Christian values at all.
Lastly, as only mixed-status or legal families are eligible for benefits citizens pay in to like medical care or housing, the picture Manning paints is flawed.
Christopher Shatzer
Taneytown
Thankful for the Electoral College
In response to William Murray’s letter concerning me [“Responding to letter with facts; Trump will be judged by history,” Nov. 17], I wish to make a realistic reply to things never noted by me in my letter. I said Carroll County is a hallmark of Republican conservatism. I know Maryland is the epitome of Democratic liberalism.
The Democratic party has gerrymandered Carroll County and the state of Maryland to assure more liberals to be elected. You seem proud of this fact and would be delighted to even remove our lone Republican, Rep. Andy Harris. That is why we have the Electoral College [for the presidential election]. Due to the great wisdom of our Founding Fathers, four or five states cannot dictate the will of this great country, the United States of America.
It was also stated that we have gone from Ike to Trump. You, sir, have gone from JFK to the Clintons, who are the most deceitful people, from Whitewater scandal to impeachment, from Hillary and her incessant plea that she got the most votes. Thank God for the Electoral College. Again, Mr. Murray, I can accept criticism if you have your facts in line.
Anyway, this is my last letter until after the holidays. I sincerely wish all my fellow Republicans and my Democratic adversaries a happy and Mary Christmas to all.
Harry Griffith
Hampstead
Postal service shouldn’t be privatized
Again there is talk of privatization of the U.S. Postal Service. The employees that are working now, will they lose their salary benefits and pension? You know a private company will not do the same. And if they can’t get the employees, how will you get your mail? And guess who will be taken care of first. Not the residents in poor areas. And how much will your stamps cost? And postage?
The postal employees do a good job now. Don’t give it up.
William Stevens
Keymar