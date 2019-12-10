Granted, it may be that [letter-writers] Craig Giles and Steve Manning believe our laws are just, but I disagree. For example, the recent public charge rule change has limited legal immigration to the wealthier classes, leaving out even enterprising poor individuals who would have been welcomed in previous eras. Such laws have their root in early modern measures which expelled beggars of the type medieval Christian kings gave alms to and are entirely alien to Christendom. As Pius again states, “the sovereignty of the State, although it must be respected, cannot be exaggerated to the point that access to this land is, for inadequate or unjustified reasons, denied to needy and decent people from other nations.”