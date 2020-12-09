Letters: Trump-corrupted GOP weaker than ever; Why cause suffering when prevention is simple? Kudos to commissioners for carousel | READER COMMENTARY

Trump-corrupted GOP weaker than ever
In his Dec. 4 column, “Conservatives, GOP are stronger than ever,” Joe Vigliotti asserts that Republicans are “guardians of America.” In reality “Guardians of Corruption” is a more realistic label, or maybe, “Profiles in Cowardice.”
Every day, the GOP demonstrates a craven willingness to run over our democracy if that is what it takes to remain in power. Party comes first, our nation be damned. Republican national leaders continue silently acquiescing to the rantings of a president who is daily undercutting the pillars of our democracy to his own self-aggrandizing, selfish, and greedy ends.
Tragically, this charade continues as Americans are dying, starving, and losing their homes under a double whammy of the pandemic fueling a great depression.
In 1974, a much nobler time the GOP, Republican leaders had the courage and respect for our nation to kick a corrupt President Nixon out of office by telling him “enough is enough!” The few Republicans today who still have some integrity refuse to participate in Trump’s poisonous delusions about his election loss to Biden.
They are belittled as disloyal — not to country, but to President Trump. They are chastised as “morons” and “nut-jobs,” as Trump recently called the Republican governor of Georgia. This GOP “circular firing squad” may very well lead to a Republican loss of the U.S. Senate in the upcoming Georgia elections.
Like an invading virus, Trump took over control and corrupted what was once the Republican Party. They’ve meekly surrendered to having a country “of Trump, by Trump, and for Trump.” Time-honored Republican values are going down the drain, such as fiscal responsibility, respect for our legal system, respect for separate branches of government, and allegiance to the U.S. Constitution.
Following Biden’s inauguration, I predict that the civil war will escalate between the Trump cultists and whatever is left of real Republicans — ensuring that the GOP will be weaker than ever.
Ray Villard
Sykesville
Why cause suffering when prevention is simple?
When I read about people saying that this virus isn’t so bad, I think back to an article in the Carroll County Times about the way COVID-19 affected the former executive director of the Carroll County Arts Council, Sandy Oxx. Early in her hospital stay, she said that she could not breathe for an entire night. How frightening that must have been, on top of the physical hardship of trying to keep living.
When I think it’s not necessary to wear or clean a mask or avoid washing hands and using sanitizer for the umpteenth time in a day, I think of Sandy’s trial and do what people far more knowledgeable than I say to do to prevent the further spread of this awful disease.
In the end, does anyone want to be the cause of anyone else’s suffering, especially when the prevention is so simple?
Dee Krasnansky
Westminster
Kudos to commissioners for carousel
As someone who has been quite critical of past boards of county commissioners, I’d like to change my ways for now and offer kudos to this Board of County Commissioners for placing that very attractive Christmas carousel in front of the County Office Building.
This sort of thing makes for a great sense of community, regardless of one’s faith. I hope many Carroll countians will take the opportunity to come by the building on Center Street in Westminster to look at this celebration of the holiday spirit in these bleak times of the pandemic.
I look forward to the reopening of the fountain that has graced that location for decades in times of warmer weather.
Neil M. Ridgely
Reisterstown