Regarding David Iacono’s Dec. 4 letter to the editor, “Jesus was also a refugee fleeing persecution,” when Joseph and family entered Egypt to escape Herod, they were not accompanied by hundreds of thousands of others, and would have received no free food and water, medical, housing ... nothing.
Although overwhelmed by thousands a day at times, the illegal immigrants have received all those things, though doubtless not to your standards. What would you do if just 1,000 showed up on your property? I dare say you’d turn them away, and call the police if they refused to leave. Further, if the “Good Samaritan” had encountered 20 wounded people instead of one, he would have had to leave 19 of them on the road, because he couldn’t care for all of them.
So do I have it right, Mr Iacono? President Trump is a traitor (“Russian asset”), a “tyrant,” a “liar," and a “murderer,” and those attempting to carry out the laws of this country at the border are his “goons.”
Concerning Christ, I don’t go to church and “look up at the man on the cross,” because Jesus died, was buried, and resurrected 3 days later. He is not on the cross. He is in Heaven, sitting at the right hand of the Father. Further, it makes no difference what “color” He is, He is my Lord and my Savior. And He was homeless only by choice, because He came to Earth as a man specifically to be “bruised for our iniquities,” “wounded for our transgressions,” and “led as a Lamb to the slaughter” (Isa 53), in order to pay our sin debt so we could be saved.
Yes, I do “believe in the 2nd coming of Christ,” but no, He will not come as “one of these children locked up at the border in a cage by Trump.” His first coming brought forgiveness, the second coming will bring judgment (Jude 14 and Rev19:11-15). I suggest you also read Romans 13:1-2, “Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and authorities that exist are appointed by God. Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves.” Have a Merry Christmas.
Steve Manning
Westminster
The recent letter to the editor about Jesus’ birth and second coming needs some fact checking.
First, Mary and Joseph were not homeless living in a stable when Jesus was born. They were in Bethlehem to register for the Roman census and the town was overcrowded. There was a home in Nazareth, which they would return to, when the angel of the Lord told Joseph to return with his family sometime later. The writer ponders over the idea that Jesus might return one day (His second coming) as an immigrant child caged at the border by the president (“and his goons”).
Wonder, as he might, the writer needs to be informed that the Bible already teaches that Jesus will return at the trumpet sound riding on the clouds. Sadly, we suspect the writer already knows this. (1 Thessalonians 4:16 and Revelations 1:7) Peace on earth good will to all people and our wish for a politically partisan-free celebration of the Savior’s birth.
Craig Giles
Westminster
Lyndi McNulty’s article highlighting the watercolor artistry of Joe Vigliotti, a member of the Town Council of Taneytown and a Carroll County Times columnist, whose opinions, by the way, I generally strongly disagree with, reminds me why my wife Marian and I decided to move to Carroll County nearly 40 years ago and to raise our two children who themselves benefited from growing up here and attending Carroll County Public Schools kindergarten through the 12th grade.
What was it that drew us here? Not the differences of opinion people held, but the sense of neighborliness that we found being nurtured by local politicians all the way through to the most vulnerable among us. You stepped out your door in the morning and you saw people to share lives with back and forth, not opinions to turn your nose up to.
In a word, Lyndi McNulty's article warms my heart in that, by my finding out more about Joe Vigliotti, I am reminded that this politician, columnist, pet owner, raconteur and watercolorist who obviously was raised by loving parents is much more than his opinions.
Perhaps Carroll County's neighborhoods will once again see more people overcoming their fears of talking to one another. Perhaps we will see children playing together. Perhaps, even, beginning with this season of celebration, we will all once again consider looking out for one another no matter how each of us may vote in the 2020 election cycle.
John D. Witiak
Union Bridge