Concerning Christ, I don’t go to church and “look up at the man on the cross,” because Jesus died, was buried, and resurrected 3 days later. He is not on the cross. He is in Heaven, sitting at the right hand of the Father. Further, it makes no difference what “color” He is, He is my Lord and my Savior. And He was homeless only by choice, because He came to Earth as a man specifically to be “bruised for our iniquities,” “wounded for our transgressions,” and “led as a Lamb to the slaughter” (Isa 53), in order to pay our sin debt so we could be saved.