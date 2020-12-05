Letters: Euphemisms and God’s word contrasted; Time for columnist to accept election result; What is the 1619 Project? | READER COMMENTARY

Euphemisms and God’s word contrasted
The Holy Bible teaches “the word of God proves true. It is living and active, piercing to the division of soul and spirit and discerning the thought of intentions of the heart and before him no creature is hidden, but all are open and laid bare to the eyes of Him with whom we have to do.”
In appalling contrast, deceptive word phrases “termination of pregnancy,” “induced miscarriage,” “restoring the menses,” “compassionate abortion services,” and “women’s reproductive rights and healthcare” are used by abortion proponents to disguise the barbaric killing of human beings. Pre-born humans are depicted as “potential life,” “products of conception,” “contents of the uterus to be evacuated” and the gruesome killing of a growing, separate human being in a mother’s womb is termed “a woman’s right to choose what she wants to do with her body.”
God’s Words command and teach, “You shall not kill” and “The Lord hates a lying tongue and hands that shed innocent blood which are an abomination to him”
God says He formed our inward parts; “thou didst knit me together in my mother’s womb, wonderful are thy works! Thou knowest me right well; my frame was not hidden from thee, when I was being made in secret, intricately wrought”. The Angel Gabriel said, “Do not be afraid Mary, you will conceive in your womb and bear a Son, and you shall call his name Jesus. He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Most High”
God commands, “I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse; Therefore, choose life, that you and your descendants may live” and mercifully teaches us “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just, and will forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” To the woman caught in adultery, Jesus looked up and said to her, “Woman, has no one condemned you?” She said, “No one Lord”. Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you. Go, and sin no more.”
We are commanded to “Rescue those who are being taken away to Death, hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter.” God promises, “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Vincent Perticone
Taneytown
Time for columnist to accept election result
Responding to Joe Vigliotti’s recent opinion pieces, don’t you think it’s about time to get off the Trump bandwagon and admit that Joe Biden will be the next president? Or are you waiting for the loser to concede? President-elect Biden won by over 7 million popular votes and the count in the electoral college is 306-232. If you’re waiting for the courts to decide the current number is 1 win and 42 loses. That’s a batting average of .023.
Vigliotti also wrote about a new Republican party founded on fiscal responsibility. This year’s deficit is over $3.1 trillion which is more than triple the deficit for last year and the greatest since 1945.
You claim that the Republican party values the individual, but Trump’s main goal is to divide the country into red and blue states. And, by the way, there is no movement to defund the police. That’s fake news.
Harvey Rabinowitz
Taneytown
What is the 1619 Project?
One of the icons of conservative talk radio is Glen Beck and one of his favorite subjects is the 1619 Project.
He is of the opinion that this subject is being injected into public school curriculum and that it, among other theories, is causing or will cause the downfall of western society as we know it. On Nov. 28, David Price quoted David Harsanyi, a writer for the National Review, that “the 1619 Project will soon be taught in the English and social studies portions of high school. So much for civics, I guess.”
To the conservatives of Carroll County, please explain to me and others, what is the 1619 project?
Ronald Graham
New Windsor