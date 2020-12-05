Letters: Euphemisms and God’s word contrasted; Time for columnist to accept election result; What is the 1619 Project? | READER COMMENTARY

God commands, “I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse; Therefore, choose life, that you and your descendants may live” and mercifully teaches us “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just, and will forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” To the woman caught in adultery, Jesus looked up and said to her, “Woman, has no one condemned you?” She said, “No one Lord”. Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you. Go, and sin no more.”