So when you go to church on Christmas day and look up at the man on the cross, remember that he was likely a homeless man of color and a refugee fleeing the persecution of a tyrant. If you believe in the second coming of Christ, remember that he just might be one of those children locked up at the border in a cage by Trump because he sought to escape persecution and death. Christians need to give more thought to the life and message of Christ between his birth and death. A message of peace, justice and caring for the “least among us.”