Jesus was also a refugee fleeing persecution
As we prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus as Christians, we should contemplate the events that occurred after his birth. First, Jesus and his family were homeless. He was born in a manger. Jesus and his family also became refugees when King Herod sought to kill Jesus because he was a threat to his position, power and wealth. Jesus and his family fled to Egypt from Judea and remained there for several years until it was safe to return to Judea.
When Jesus and his family fled to Egypt, they weren't met at the border and separated as a family. Jesus wasn't locked up in a cage without proper care. They fled Judea (Palestine) because they were fleeing persecution and possible death at the hands of Herod. Many of the refugees fleeing from Central America are also trying to escape persecution and possible death from violent gangs and corrupt governments. Instead of treating these refugees with compassion as the “Good Samaritan” would do, Trump and his goons at the border separate families and throw children into cages without proper food, water, health care and sanitation. Several children have died from Trump's neglect.
Trump has a lot in come with Herod. Like Herod, Trump is a real estate developer. Like Herod, Trump is a tyrant that wants to preserve and expand his power and wealth at the expense of the public. Herod was a Roman asset. Trump is a Russian asset. Trump lives like Herod with his many palaces throughout the world. We now call them golf resorts. Like Herod, Trump has an enemies list and will do anything including conspiring with foreign powers to bring down his political enemies.
So when you go to church on Christmas day and look up at the man on the cross, remember that he was likely a homeless man of color and a refugee fleeing the persecution of a tyrant. If you believe in the second coming of Christ, remember that he just might be one of those children locked up at the border in a cage by Trump because he sought to escape persecution and death. Christians need to give more thought to the life and message of Christ between his birth and death. A message of peace, justice and caring for the “least among us.”
David J Iacono
Westminster
Running 4 Kids thanks Carroll County
Running 4 Kids would like to thank the Carroll County community and beyond for a another successful year, our seventh, in helping the children, their families and the organizations and institutions that serve them.
A heartfelt thanks to all the individuals who participated in the events, volunteered at the events and/or worked behind the scenes, messaged to others about Running 4 Kids, and/or donated money to help. Organizations that supported us during the year were the Eldersburg Rogue Runners, the Community Foundation of Carroll County, the Carroll County Department of Recreation, the Freedom District Recreation Council and the Freedom District Lions Club. A special thanks to all the businesses that supported Running 4 Kids including our platinum and gold sponsors Buffalo Wild Wings, Glory Days Grill, Clint Rawlings of Vivant Solar and Tri Sport Junction.
Please visit our website at www.running4kids.org. On behalf of the children, a big thank you.
Bob Sommerville
Westminster
The letter-writer is the director of RUNNING 4 KIDS.
Can’t believe anything Trump says
I never thought I would see the day when I believed Chinese officials over the word of the president of the United States. However, when Donald Trump says he has a deal with China on agriculture and China says it’s in the works, I have to believe China. Donald, you can only lie so many times before people believe nothing that you say.
James G. Hirtle
Westminster