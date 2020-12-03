Letters: Trump like other one-termers; Criticizing governor is easy; Doctors should decide who gets vaccine | READER COMMENTARY

Trump like other one-termers
History will have the final verdict on the Trump presidency. Contrary to the lies propagated by the far right, Trump lost the 2020 election by over 6 million votes and the Electoral College with 306 electoral votes. By Trump’s own standards in 2016, this was a landslide. Looking back at other one-termers might help us understand the Trump legacy.
President James Buchanan (Democrat), elected in 1856, and a one-termer, rivals Trump’s indifference, corruption and ineptness in office. His incompetence led to the nation’s descent into the Civil War. Trump’s incompetence and indifference in addressing the coronavirus pandemic led to the unnecessary and needless deaths of hundreds of thousands of fellow Americans and the collapse of the economy for millions of Americans. It’s nothing short of negligent homicide.
Herbert Hoover (Republican) was a one-termer. Hoover oversaw the great collapse of the American economy in 1929 that led to the Great Depression and the convincing win by FDR in 1932. Like Trump, Hoover lived in an alternate reality that included a denial of what was happening in the economy. Hoover told the American people that everything would get better Unfortunately for him, it didn’t. Sound familiar? Trump kept telling us repeatedly that the coronavirus would miraculously disappear. Like Hoover, denial, indifference, corruption and incompetence led to Trump’s resounding defeat in the 2020 election. Trump claims he lost because of a fraudulent election. His own Department of Homeland Security appointee tells us the 2020 election was one of the most secure in history. The only fraud in this election is Donald J Trump and his inner circle of anti-democratic Republicans.
Trump unhinged is a direct threat to our national security and public health that will cost tens of thousands more American lives. All he cares about is himself at the expense of the American people. It’s likely history will not be kind to Trump and the cowardice of the Republican party given their betrayal of democratic principles, norms, values and institutions. They have caused irreparable damage to the country and our democracy. It’s the Republican party first over country. There can be no justice without accountability and consequences.
David J. Iacono
Westminster
Criticizing governor is easy
In the Carroll County Times on Nov. 26, Del. Haven Shoemaker wrote a column entitles, “With Republicans like Gov. Larry “Lockdown” Hogan in Maryland, who needs Democrats?” If my memory serves me right, this is basically the same recycled garbage he has written to the CCT before. His childish name calling of Gov. Hogan along with undeserved criticism of the way Hogan has handled the pandemic is getting tiresome. Hogan has done his job to educate Marylanders on how to avoid getting COVID. What has Shoemaker done?
Criticism is easy, doing your job in difficult times is hard. I am thankful Gov. Hogan has stepped up and taken responsibility to help the people of Maryland unlike many other Republican governors. I think that is what bothers Shoemaker. If you are Republican, he feels it is imperative to tow the Trump line of saying COVID-19 is overblown and that we are “turning the corner.”
Wake up, Haven. We all need to listen to the medical experts on the best way to stay safe from COVID-19, follow necessary restrictions and not make it a political issue.
Shirley Unger
Westminster
Doctors should decide who gets vaccine
When the [COVID-19] vaccine comes out, it should be up to the doctors to decide who gets the vaccine, not the pharmacy or the pharmacist.
That way it will be fair. That way the ones who need it most will get it. Not just the elite. And not a big moneymaker for the pharmaceutical companies.
William Stevens
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Keymar