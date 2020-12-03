Letters: Trump like other one-termers; Criticizing governor is easy; Doctors should decide who gets vaccine | READER COMMENTARY

Herbert Hoover (Republican) was a one-termer. Hoover oversaw the great collapse of the American economy in 1929 that led to the Great Depression and the convincing win by FDR in 1932. Like Trump, Hoover lived in an alternate reality that included a denial of what was happening in the economy. Hoover told the American people that everything would get better Unfortunately for him, it didn’t. Sound familiar? Trump kept telling us repeatedly that the coronavirus would miraculously disappear. Like Hoover, denial, indifference, corruption and incompetence led to Trump’s resounding defeat in the 2020 election. Trump claims he lost because of a fraudulent election. His own Department of Homeland Security appointee tells us the 2020 election was one of the most secure in history. The only fraud in this election is Donald J Trump and his inner circle of anti-democratic Republicans.