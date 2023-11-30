If there is any hope of reconciling our racial differences we must first pierce the veil | READER COMMENTARY

Dubois’ concept of The Veil is still with us

“The Souls of Black Folk” (1903) was perhaps the most famous work of W E B DuBois. Although the circumstances of Black Americans might have improved over the past hundred years, some things that DuBois describes are eerily familiar today.

As I read of his concept of The Veil, it struck me as still being with us:

Despite arguments that we are color blind today, the reality is that we still see the difference.

The Veil still covers the eyes of many white people who cannot see Black people as real Americans.

The Veil still tries to force Black people into seeing themselves only within the context of white culture.

But surely, we say, there is no veil hanging between us today (this view coming mostly from white people). I can testify, through the experiences of my grandkids, that there are still people out there who engage in verbal and behavioral dislike of Black people.

And from listening to Black people describe their experiences in public places, stores, restaurants, where the subtle looks or not subtle comments remind them they are not the same.

Did you know that since 1950 the white population of Baltimore City has decreased by more than a half million? We know much of this was the result of overt efforts such as block busting and redlining that disadvantaged minorities.

The rapid expansion of road networks made moving to the outer suburbs possible for people of wealth. A historic migration of white people took place. With them they took their wealth, their businesses, their churches. Declining resources, especially for schools, and increasing poverty and crime in the city led later generations to join the exodus.

During that time the population of Carroll County increased by 40%; almost 103,000 people and almost entirely white.

Over a 70-year period a veil has been created that separates us into white and Black identities. It prevents us from recognizing issues in our communities. It prevents us from clearly seeing our regional neighbors.

If there is any hope of reconciling our racial differences we must first pierce the veil. By taking the brave step of reaching out to those who we don’t know, accepting their humanity, listening to their stories, we can start the process building stronger communities and region.

George Conover, Westminster

Let opinion writers have their say about Trump

A recent letter suggested that the Carroll County Times should not publish articles bashing former President Donald Trump.

The letter goes on to state that two of the paper’s opinion writers are Trump bashers and that they are loony. I would suggest, that writer look at the title of the page he is referring to. In bold print it reads OPINION.

In my opinion Trump is exactly what those opinion columnists have written about. Without getting into the specifics he has been charged with 91 felony counts and could soon be tried and convicted.

If not convicted and he wins the electoral college and becomes president again, then America has run its course. Self governance failed. The experiment is over. That he’s even a viable candidate already speaks volumes.

Harvey Rabinowitz, Taneytown

Giving thanks for our city officials

At this time of Thanksgiving, we need to thank our elected officials who work so hard for us all year and hear more complaints than thank yous. I live in the City of Westminster and I know the city council members work hundreds of extra hours for the citizens.

I doubt if spare time is in their vocabulary. Mayor Mona Becker is visiting the businesses in Westminster all day Saturday throughout December. Now that is dedication. When you see them, please thank them for their efforts on our behalf.

Lyndi McNulty, Westminster