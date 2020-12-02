Letters: Delegate needs to be more positive; Fitting end for TV president? Thanks to elected officials | READER COMMENTARY

Delegate needs to be more positive
In response to Del. Shoemaker’s Community Voices correspondence in the November 26th edition of the Times. This is the second instance, that I have seen, where Mr. Shoemaker resorts to name-calling of Gov. Hogan and others.
How does calling someone names help to resolve anything? Wouldn’t it be better to contact the person you disagree with and intelligently and respectfully discuss the issue rather than publicly berate them?
Mr. Shoemaker states the Covid-19 mortality rate in Maryland is 3%. I wonder if the family who has lost a loved one to the virus feels that’s a low rate?
Mr. Shoemaker might want to call 1-800-RAT-FINK and tell his constituents why he would have them call a medical alert company.
Del. Shoemaker says he is heading to the North Carolina mountains for Thanksgiving. Is this a wise decision based on CDC recommendations? Is the message here if it’s OK for our delegate to travel out of Maryland it’s alright for all Marylander’s to travel and disregard CDC recommendations? Whether or not Shoemaker “will be far enough to keep Larry Hogan from peeping into my window counting heads” is not what, I feel, the governor had in mind nor do I see our police agencies or county officials resorting to that tactic.
While you may disagree or agree with what the governor has done is certainly anybody’s right, but right or wrong, he has done something. I haven’t seen anything in print or otherwise that suggests Shoemaker has offered any suggestions on how to keep from getting COVID-19.
Going back a few years ago when Shoemaker was a county commissioner, he voted against the Carroll County Regional Airport expansion. Somehow a new vote was called for and he changed his vote for the expansion. I don’t recall anyone calling him names for changing his mind. Whether people liked or disliked what he did they accepted what he did ... right or wrong.
I would ask Del. Shoemaker to seek a more positive approach when disagreeing with anyone facing extremely difficult decisions. I think we should expect nothing less from our state and local government. Life in these times is hard enough let’s not add to the problem.
Respectfully,
John Stephens
Westminster
Fitting end for TV president?
Like many Americans I would like the nonsense over the outcome of the presidential election to come to an end so we all can move on; putting any stress and worry over the result behind us.
To that end it is my wish that President Trump manage to squeak in one substantial case to the Supreme Court of his own making.
Then, to the absolute delight of myself and all my fellow Democrats and many a Republican we will see how Trump has boxed himself into a corner and will likely receive final word from the very supreme US Supreme Court that he is a loser.
Finally, Ex-President Trump can slither away and try to pardon himself in an announcement on the morning of Joe Biden’s inauguration. He’ll get great press coverage and in doing so the TV president will steal some of Biden’s thunder. It’ll be the last we hear of this guy save stories about his multiple trials for tax evasion, sexual misconduct, Emoluments Clause violations and lying on credit applications. Maybe he’ll try to play his way through this by golfing in Florida.
Meanwhile the country will heal with a non-tweeting, non-narcissistic, actual leader in charge of our country.
Neil Ridgely
Reisterstown
Thanks to elected officials
I would like to thank our elected officials for their efforts on our behalf during the pandemic.
It cannot be easy and I would not want to make the decisions they have had to make. We may not agree with all the decisions but they are our friends and neighbors and are doing their best. Thank them when you can.
Lyndi McNulty
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Westminster