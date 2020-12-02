Letters: Delegate needs to be more positive; Fitting end for TV president? Thanks to elected officials | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Shoemaker says he is heading to the North Carolina mountains for Thanksgiving. Is this a wise decision based on CDC recommendations? Is the message here if it’s OK for our delegate to travel out of Maryland it’s alright for all Marylander’s to travel and disregard CDC recommendations? Whether or not Shoemaker “will be far enough to keep Larry Hogan from peeping into my window counting heads” is not what, I feel, the governor had in mind nor do I see our police agencies or county officials resorting to that tactic.