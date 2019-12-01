We are hearing a lot about the new Trump “gotcha” term of the day. That term is quid pro quo. Shazam, we got him now. But at the very least, quid pro quo is not at all unusual and while it often looks sleazy when applied, as far as I can tell, it’s not illegal in most cases. For example, it I go to the store and buy a gallon of milk, I pay for it. I get something in exchange for giving something. That’s how the barter system works and is in a very real way the basis of capitalism.