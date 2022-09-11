Carroll County needs forward-thinking leaders; let’s all encourage domestic tranquility | READER COMMENTARY

County needs forward-thinking leaders

Our county will face some unprecedented challenges in the next several years. Our emergency medical system is being stretched dangerously thin. Our school board and school system are bogged down by issues that transcend the classroom. Neither seems focused on student success and our ongoing inability to retain highly qualified teachers. Our county currently has little plan, if any, to prioritize economic growth and development and ensure that businesses and prospective residents want to come here and stay here.

These challenges bring significant opportunities. Carroll County remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family. But the same approach that we’ve had for decades isn’t going to get the job done moving forward.

We need leaders with clear and bold ideas aimed at solving problems, a fresh perspective on how to deal with the issues in front of us, and the experience in government to build relationships and secure results for the people of Carroll County.

As county commissioner, I will bring a fresh perspective and necessary experience to our county government. I will prioritize issues like safety, education, and economic development that are critical for our county moving forward. I will work with everyone I can to get things done. I will work across the aisle to ensure our county government serves our residents without being distracted by divisive political rhetoric.

We have a lot of work to do, and I hope to have the opportunity to serve the people of Carroll County. I ask for your support in November.

Zach Hands, Westminster

Candidate for Carroll County Commissioner in District 3

Please, replace Chris Roemer

It is unfortunate that the Carroll County Times gives Chris Roemer space to spew misinformation and often divisive rhetoric in the newspaper. I wish you could find a more thoughtful writer who can use facts and resources besides an “aunt” to help craft an idea or solution to a long and difficult problem that faces our society. Instead, we have Mr. Roemer, who is more suited for launching his diatribe at the end of a bar than in a newspaper.

Natalie Kartalia, Westminster

Let’s all encourage domestic tranquility

Not long ago, The Washington Times reported a story from Ankara, Turkey. It read in part, “A Turkish court on Monday released pop star Gulen from jail but placed her on house arrest as she awaits trial on charges of ‘inciting hatred and enmity’ for a joke she made. …” This brought to mind the number of American politicians who engage in similar activities, (inciting hatred and enmity), and given that laws such as the Turkish example cited are virtually nonexistent in this country, our politicians have little incentive to treat the opposition party with respect. They can be rude, disrespectful and even hateful with no fear of recourse.

In pondering the current political climate, the preamble to our great U.S. Constitution came to mind. “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare. ...”

Before anyone gets indignant, I’m fully aware of the distasteful traits of Biden’s predecessor — Donald Trump. Trump, too, had an inciting predecessor — Barack Obama. He encouraged his followers to “get in the faces” of non-Obama supporters. There was also the Clinton who referred to the opposition as “a basket of deplorables.” New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul insisted that Republicans in her state who do not share her values “are not New Yorkers” and should leave the state. Enough about them. It’s Biden and his cronies who are doing it today — not to the benefit of our country or our country’s reputation.

Fittingly, the current officeholders get the current heat. Biden broadly refers to conservatives as “MAGA” this and that in an attempt to give “Make America Great Again” a negative connotation. He uses the terms “fascist” and “domestic terrorists.” This while having ignored BLM rioting, property destruction and personal injuries. This while ignoring rising crime rates and civil unrest in cities controlled by his own party and serious border issues.

But enough. The purpose of this letter is to remind everyone, especially our elected representatives, of the charge and need to “insure domestic Tranquility.”

Simply put? Rodney King (remember him?) back in 1992 said, “Why can’t we all just get along?” Eh? Can anyone remember how relaxing it can be when we’re not irritating one another. Can we return to encouraging domestic tranquility?

Rick Blatchford, Mount Airy

Democracy is slipping away

As a father and grandfather, I waver on the edge of despair as I watch our democracy slide slowly into the pit.

Richard Krebs, Westminster