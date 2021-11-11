Carroll County needs a Veterans Treatment Court; Young cancer patient wants people to get COVID vaccine | READER COMMENTARY

Carroll County needs a Veterans Treatment Court
Carroll County needs a Veterans Treatment Court to address the needs of veterans in Carroll County.
This innovative new judiciary venue is being promoted by David Ellin, state’s attorney candidate for Carroll County. A veterans court is a “special court” that is charged with trying cases of minor offenses that involve veterans, particularly those diagnosed with service-related illnesses. The first Veterans Court in Maryland was established in Prince George’s County in 2015. There are only two Veterans Treatment Courts in Maryland and 400 across the country.
We honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and pray for our brave fighting men and women who are still serving. We also should not forget those veterans who’ve served and continue to struggle every day with alcohol or drug addiction, sometimes resulting from attempts to “self-medicate,” while others agonize with mental health issues stemming from untreated post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), symptoms of traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other ailments that were developed or made worse during military service.
There is no Veterans Court in Carroll County to do this. David Ellin will work to establish one. He will ensure Maryland law attempts to strike a balance between holding criminals accountable and giving our nation’s heroes a second chance.
I am an independent veteran advocate who works to promote a better standard of living for our veterans. I wholeheartedly support this effort and am working with David to accomplish this.
A meet and greet is planned for Dec. 6 at the Mount Airy Firemen’s Carnival Fairgrounds Meeting Hall on Twin Arch Road in Mount Airy at 6 p.m. Please plan to come out and meet David Ellin and discuss this proposal and his vision for the Carroll County States Attorney’s Office. Please support our effort; our veterans deserve this.
Josh Marks, Mount Airy
Marks is a member of the SAL American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11 in Frederick and the LAM LCpl Robert Deane Marine Corps League Detachment 770 in Mount Airy
Young cancer patient: Please, get COVID vaccine
Hello. My name is Oliver and I am 8 years old. In November 2018 I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer. I am still in treatment almost three years later. Every day I take chemotherapy pills and every few months I have chemotherapy infusions including a lumbar puncture under anesthesia. During the pandemic it has been very hard for me to see my friends. I have not been in school since March 2020. My brother and I have been home-schooled since last year. I cannot get vaccinated just yet but hopefully I will get my first shot next month or soon after. I want everyone to know that I think getting vaccinated against COVID is very important because it protects people who have immune systems like mine that cannot fight off germs as easily. Please get your COVID vaccine and have your kids vaccinated so people like me can go back to school safely. Thank you.
Oliver Binns, Westminster