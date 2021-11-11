Carroll County needs a Veterans Treatment Court; Young cancer patient wants people to get COVID vaccine | READER COMMENTARY

Hello. My name is Oliver and I am 8 years old. In November 2018 I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer. I am still in treatment almost three years later. Every day I take chemotherapy pills and every few months I have chemotherapy infusions including a lumbar puncture under anesthesia. During the pandemic it has been very hard for me to see my friends. I have not been in school since March 2020. My brother and I have been home-schooled since last year. I cannot get vaccinated just yet but hopefully I will get my first shot next month or soon after. I want everyone to know that I think getting vaccinated against COVID is very important because it protects people who have immune systems like mine that cannot fight off germs as easily. Please get your COVID vaccine and have your kids vaccinated so people like me can go back to school safely. Thank you.