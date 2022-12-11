Slow down Mount Airy charter changes; school administrators, take bullying seriously | READER COMMENTARY

Slow down Mount Airy charter changes

As reported in the Carroll County Times on Dec. 3, the Mount Airy town council members have been working to alter the form of Mount Airy’s town government by revising the charter. The opening sentence read, “A representative with the Maryland Municipal League ... said the Mount Airy Town Council’s proposed charter changes ... are not unusual.” The wrong question was asked of the representative.

What is unusual is that the council’s proposed changes are not citizen originated or driven. The alterations are ideas from two first-term councilmen. The changes, if passed, will weaken the mayor’s position and strengthen the council’s. At a recent council meeting, this matter was addressed by a number of citizens. Each one opposed the council’s proposals.

Advertisement

A town charter, like the U.S. Constitution is the people’s document, not the council’s. Changes to the charter, which dictate the form of government, should not even be considered without prior approval of the governed.

This council is the least-experienced council that has been seated in my 19 years of residence. Four are still in their very first term. The council president, just completing his second term, received the fewest votes of any member gaining office in his last election. Notable is the fact that for years, more experienced prior councils have not seen a need for such major charter changes.

Advertisement

An example of the haphazard changes proposed is one alteration that authorizes only the town administrator to sign checks. In the case of a medical or other emergency (even vacations), checks cannot be issued. As a retired banker, I’ve witnessed numerous crises in which a single signer was incapacitated resulting in people not getting paid and bills not getting paid – very poor planning. If this weren’t a serious issue, such muddling by this council to change the government and assume power would be humorous.

Admittedly, Mount Airy’s charter is overdue for a total citizen review (as the city of Frederick is doing), but not to affect a power shift. This charter, over the years, has become a patchwork of fixes and could use a good, total cleanup. The town’s attorney has agreed.

If the elected council agrees that the charter, like the constitution, is the people’s document, they will not vote on any changes. Instead, they will formulate all their proposals and then present them to the citizens for approval. If they do not agree that the authority rests with the voters, they should tell us why.

To the Mount Airy council, consider carefully. The next town election is just five months down the road.

Rick Blatchford, Mount Airy

School administrators, take bullying seriously

There is something that I need to say here, and it is something that I feel is important. Please take what I have to say to heart. There once was a high school student, who just wanted to be left alone and get his high school diploma.

All he did was go to school and try to be an average student; things, however, did not go as he planned. He was harassed from day one, all the way through graduation. He was a victim of bullying. The young man was harassed in the worst way. Bullies stole his books, harassed him in the locker room, and he was sexually harassed in stairwells and hallways. Every day, this student was afraid to walk into the school and looked over his shoulder everywhere. He fell into a depression that lasted for many years. He was afraid to attend assemblies, or even his own graduation ceremony, fearing being bullied.

The young man did go to those in charge and was told to “just ignore it” and the bullying would stop. The student was on his own and had to fend for himself.

Advertisement

This is a true story, and I was this student. I still have flashbacks to this day due to what happened at my high school. My point is this: If more school administrators listened to the victims and took reports of bullying more seriously, perhaps there would not be so much violence in public schools. This includes at my alma mater, Westminster Senior High School between 1981 and 1985.

Neil Ege, Westminster

A little criticism, a little praise

As one who criticized the Historical Society of Carroll County this past Memorial Day for its lack of patriotic decoration, I feel it is only right to say thank you for the holiday decorations that have been put up.

Not only are they in keeping with the season, but they also bring a brightness to a subdued portion of Main Street. Well done!

Ron Kuehne, Westminster

Trump’s call to suspend the Constitution is no game

When I was a kid and another kid and I were bored on a hot summer day, we sometimes played a silly guessing word game that, for lack of a better name, we called “and/or.”

Advertisement

One of us would start the game with, say, ”play catch and/or…” and the other would end it with, say, “ride our bikes.”

Then we’d sit there and wonder which of these we would do in the heat, eventually reaching the conclusion that we’d do one or the other, or both, or just sit and be bored.

Regarding the former president’s call to flush the United States Constitution down the toilet I recalled that summer game “and/or” and asked myself:

Is Donald J. Trump ( fill in the space) and /or (fill in the space). No, I did not come up with the words “of sound mind” and/or “innocent.”

You?

It certainly wasn’t boredom that brought this childhood game to mind. I felt terrible concern for our republic and our democracy.

Advertisement

You?

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge