Letters: No faith in outcome of 2020 election; Media, mail-ins meant Trump had no chance; School board must use science in decisions | READER COMMENTARY

This is my first election where the candidate with the most votes on Election Day was declared the loser four days later, but this was the first time voting by mail was used. We’ve always had absentee voting where the military and others away from home on Election Day could request mail-in ballots, but this is the first time ballots and requests for ballots were mailed to every name on outdated election rolls. People had moved or died and still ballots were mailed to their old addresses or to vacant houses. Whoever received these ballots could use them to vote illegally.