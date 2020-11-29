Letters: Disagrees with Supreme Court; State leaders following science; Issues more apparent in 2016 election; Urges delegate to stay in N. Carolina | READER COMMENTARY

I must admit even though I agreed with the rabbi, I still felt the need to confess. We believe it is during this time the book of life is opened and it is determined who shall live and who shall die during the New Year. What I did was I attended an online service broadcast by the Park Avenue Synagogue in New York. As their name implies they are a house of worship with the means to do it the right way. Not only did they broadcast the service, they also intermittently showed other members praying from their homes which fulfilled the concept of all confessing their sins at the same time. The reasoning is we are amongst those we may have offended and we can forgive one another at the same time.