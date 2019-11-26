Columnist follows the Trump playbook
The Nov. 23rd Op-Ed by M.K. Sprinkle is a shameful example of the Republican party line on the impeachment inquiry. She says nothing about the uncontested fact that Trump withheld extremely valuable aid to Ukraine in exchange for personal political gain. Instead, she just makes false attacks on the process and slanders Democrats. In particular, her attacks on Adam Schiff are false and disgraceful. Her piece is full of misstatements.
The House Intelligence Committee conducted an inquiry to find out if there is sufficient evidence to refer the matter to the House Judiciary committee, which will vote on drafting articles of impeachment. Only if Judiciary votes to refer a bill of impeachment to the full House will there be a vote on impeachment. Only if that bill passes will there be a trial in the Senate. Sprinkle is incorrect to write that Trump is on trial in the House. Adam Schiff led an inquiry, not a trial, and Trump unlawfully withheld evidence (documents and witnesses) from it.
If Trump winds up being impeached, he has no one but himself to blame. Sprinkle wrote that Trump hasn’t had the chance to defend himself. The fact is the Republicans had equal time to present exculpatory evidence. The fact is they did not and could not defend him. They followed the Trump playbook, as does Sprinkle: accuse the accusers of being traitors.
She charges House Speaker Pelosi of being a liar for saying she has not made up her mind. Sprinkle made her mind up without the benefit of facts; all she offers is her uninformed and misinformed opinion. But the impeachment inquiry will proceed on facts, not opinions. If the facts justify moving forward, then the full House will have the chance to vote on impeaching the president. And Republicans will have the chance to cast their votes based on the evidence, not on their opinions.
Bruce A. Hake
Union Bridge
Columnist misrepresented Sondland’s testimony
Taneytown Councilman Joe Vigliotti in his Nov. 22 column stated that the witnesses’ testimony in the impeachment hearing was hearsay. I guess he was only listening to Devin Nunes and not the actual witnesses. Unlike as he states, witnesses testified on facts not innuendo.
Ambassador Sondland testified that Trump expressly told him he wanted nothing, that he wanted “no quid pro quo,” that he wanted Zelensky to do what was right; but that was only after the whistleblower’s report was turned over to the inspector general and Trump knew there was going to be an investigation. Sondland in his opening statement declared that there was a quid pro quo.
Witnesses testified that Ukrainian President Zelensky knew that the military aid had been held up and he was willing to go on CNN, as was requested by the President, and make a statement that Ukraine was going to announce an investigation into the Bidens. Zelensky canceled this appearance on CNN once the investigation began. Substantively, the public impeachment hearings have been devastating.
The bottom line is yes, there was a quid pro quo on aid to Ukraine. According to uncontroverted testimony, Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, drove the bus at his client’s behest, and no, Ukraine did not interfere in the 2016 election. It was Russia, no surprise.
Harvey Rabinowitz
Taneytown
Setting the record straight on Terrace Hill
I would like to correct information included in my article entitled “Architectural Treasures” in the Life&Times section of your paper on Sunday, November 24.
John L. Reifsnider’s house, Terrace Hill, was actually sold to Western Maryland College in the 1920s, not in 1950 as stated in the article. It was operated as a “most refined tearoom and, a bit later, a dining room. Called the Grey Gables Inn in the early days and the Carroll Inn in the thirties, it offered lodging as well as banquet facilities.” Since then it has served the college in a variety of other ways.
My thanks to Dr. James Lightner, author of a history of Western Maryland College, for providing this correction and additional information.
Mary Ann Ashcraft
Westminster