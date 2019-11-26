The House Intelligence Committee conducted an inquiry to find out if there is sufficient evidence to refer the matter to the House Judiciary committee, which will vote on drafting articles of impeachment. Only if Judiciary votes to refer a bill of impeachment to the full House will there be a vote on impeachment. Only if that bill passes will there be a trial in the Senate. Sprinkle is incorrect to write that Trump is on trial in the House. Adam Schiff led an inquiry, not a trial, and Trump unlawfully withheld evidence (documents and witnesses) from it.