Letters: For sake of schools, environment don’t rezone; Mail-in voting was simple, safe; Begin an upward spiral of love, brotherhood | READER COMMENTARY

I want to trust that our county commissioners and Planning and Zoning Board would exercise their civil responsibilities in accordance to which they were appointed as well as hear the desires and voiced concerns of the citizens affected. I want to believe there is no personal gain or conflict of interest. I am not against all growth and want to see our community thrive, however just because it can be done, is that really what should be done? This rezoning is unwanted and unnecessary growth. The quick pace, vague wording and controlled environment to speak raises brows and makes residents concerned. We want to find a happy middle ground for growth within our county that honors the existing residents and environment. We can do better than just push through an agenda item, we can be the one person that makes a change to elevate wellness over wealth.