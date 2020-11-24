Letters: For sake of schools, environment don’t rezone; Mail-in voting was simple, safe; Begin an upward spiral of love, brotherhood | READER COMMENTARY

For sake of schools, environment don’t rezone
For the past 30 years, I have loved being raised and now raising a family in the Eldersburg/Marriottsville community. I have always had a sense of peace coming across the Liberty Reservoir bridges to have the fields of Carroll County greet us as we came home. Recently, I have been discouraged to learn one of the 30 sites reviewed for rezoning is the Zabel farm on 7202 Ridge Road and especially the extension of Prothero Road. The extension of Prothero creates a busy through road where our children currently can safely ride their bikes, sleigh ride and walk to and from the school bus stops.
As a mother of three children in Carrolltowne Elementary, Oklahoma Road Middle and Liberty High schools, we will surely feel the effects of the overcrowding of schools as well as the concern for the safety of excess traffic. I can’t help but wonder, why wouldn’t we conduct current relative surveys prior to the approval of rezoning? In addition, why wouldn’t we address the portables and overcrowding prior to adding more students to our already filled schools?
This extension of Prothero also disrupts the wooded environment and habitat behind our home. This was especially appreciated when the global pandemic hit and mental illness, anxiety and depression rates skyrocketed especially in our technology-saturated youth. Unstructured outdoor play, exploration of nature and consumption of Vitamin D has been immeasurably beneficial. I will admit, the number of frogs, turtles and critters held up to my face by explorative little hands has been overwhelming but the benefit and wellness was worth every moment. So, on behalf of my kids and all of kids in our neighborhood, please don’t cut through our backyards and take away the peace and serenity that only nature in its natural form can provide.
I want to trust that our county commissioners and Planning and Zoning Board would exercise their civil responsibilities in accordance to which they were appointed as well as hear the desires and voiced concerns of the citizens affected. I want to believe there is no personal gain or conflict of interest. I am not against all growth and want to see our community thrive, however just because it can be done, is that really what should be done? This rezoning is unwanted and unnecessary growth. The quick pace, vague wording and controlled environment to speak raises brows and makes residents concerned. We want to find a happy middle ground for growth within our county that honors the existing residents and environment. We can do better than just push through an agenda item, we can be the one person that makes a change to elevate wellness over wealth.
Victoria Dixon
Marriottsville
Mail-in voting was simple, safe
Writing letters to the editor is not something I’ve ever done before. But, after reading the Sunday Nov. 22 letters to the editor concerning mail-in ballots, I had to reply to Mr. Griffith and Mr. Hopkins.
These gentlemen do not seem to realize that in Maryland, a person had to request a mail-in ballot in order to receive one. Ballots were not sent out to everyone. My husband and I chose to ask for mail-in ballots in order to exercise our right to vote and our right to do so safely without exposure to COVID-19.
We dropped our ballots into one of the ballot boxes prior to the day of the election. We received email notification that they had received them and a few days later, another email notification letting us know that those ballots had been counted. A simple and safe process. Would they tell me that my vote shouldn’t be counted?
Sue Vigeveno
New Windsor
Begin an upward spiral of love, brotherhood
Anyone know the word “schmooze”? All of us here together, we should consider the age old practice of schmoozing for the good of our marriages, our families, our friendships, our neighborhoods where we work, where we play, our communities, our county, our state, America, our planet ... together.
Let’s begin schmoozing today, all of us, and create the best guldang tailgating party, uh, environment, for our kids and all future generations and begin an upward spiral of love and brotherhood no matter how different each of us appears to the other because down deep we are all the same in our humanity and our heart.
So let us begin, brothers and sisters. Today! Reach across all aisles of difference! Schmooze today. Of course, while practicing social distancing and wearing your mask. Happy Thanksgiving! Happy Black Friday! Onward!
John D. Witiak
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Union Bridge