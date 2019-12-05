But what about Obama’s record?
This is in response to a letter penned by Mr. James G. Hirtle and published Nov. 21 (Seven reasons why Trump isn’t a ‘great president’). Maybe this will help to set the record straight. Let us briefly review President Obama’s record.
- Lied about ACA, Benghazi, Iran nuclear deal, TPP and Paris accord. This is the short list.
- Gave Iran (an enemy) $150 billion to allow them to further fund terrorist groups and their nuclear program.
- Signed the Iran nuclear deal without the advice and consent of the Senate in violation of our Constitution and trampled on the civil rights of innocent police officers.
- No one’s tax returns are public information.
- It is documented that the Obama administration deported more illegal immigrants than Trump’s.
- Allowed Putin to invade and occupy Ukraine without any consequences and did not support a supposed ally (Ukraine) militarily.
- Weaponized the IRS against conservative groups for political purposes. It will come out that the Obama administration’s DOJ was the most corrupt in history.
- Did not have to face a media (CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post, L.A. Times, Chicago Tribune, ABC, NBC, CBS, etc.) and deep state bureaucracy that hated him and would do anything to push him out of office.
Is President Trump a “great” president? I do not know how history will judge him nor do I care. I do know that he is fulfilling, or doing his best to fulfill, the promises he made during the 2016 campaign. What have Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats in the House done for the American people since winning control in 2018? Nothing!
Russell G. Vreeland
Eldersburg
History will put Trump among ‘greatest presidents’
James G. Hirtle’s letter to the editor lists a number of things he said great presidents don’t do, but I predict President Trump will go down as one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.
Hirtle wrote [that Trump will]l be in prison in five years. I predict that he will win reelection with a larger electoral vote than he did in 2016. He didn’t list any of his accomplishments and I’m not going to list them because there are so many he’s made in less than four years. Also, you can fool some of the people all of the time, and you can fool all of the people some of the time, but you don’t fool all the people all the time. And that applies to the letter writer.
Herb Pletcher
Harney
Customer unhappy with Xfinity
My last Xfinity bill contained the following statement: “Effective Dec. 13, 2019, TCM will move to the Sports Entertainment Package and will no longer be available with Digital Preferred."
TCM (Turner Classic Movies) is one of my favorite channels. We have no interest in Sports (except for Olympic ice skating). They just recently closed our county’s only service center. And now they want to charge me extra for TCM ?
Evelyn Butler
Westminster
Keeping his promise, in a way
Donald Trump seems intent on keeping his campaign promise to “get rid of the swamp” by turning it into a cesspool.
Richard Krebs
Westminster