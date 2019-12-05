xml:space="preserve">

But what about Obama’s record?

This is in response to a letter penned by Mr. James G. Hirtle and published Nov. 21 (Seven reasons why Trump isn’t a ‘great president’). Maybe this will help to set the record straight. Let us briefly review President Obama’s record.

  • Lied about ACA, Benghazi, Iran nuclear deal, TPP and Paris accord. This is the short list.
  • Gave Iran (an enemy) $150 billion to allow them to further fund terrorist groups and their nuclear program.
  • Signed the Iran nuclear deal without the advice and consent of the Senate in violation of our Constitution and trampled on the civil rights of innocent police officers.
  • No one’s tax returns are public information.
  • It is documented that the Obama administration deported more illegal immigrants than Trump’s.
  • Allowed Putin to invade and occupy Ukraine without any consequences and did not support a supposed ally (Ukraine) militarily.
  • Weaponized the IRS against conservative groups for political purposes. It will come out that the Obama administration’s DOJ was the most corrupt in history.
  • Did not have to face a media (CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post, L.A. Times, Chicago Tribune, ABC, NBC, CBS, etc.) and deep state bureaucracy that hated him and would do anything to push him out of office.

Is President Trump a “great” president? I do not know how history will judge him nor do I care. I do know that he is fulfilling, or doing his best to fulfill, the promises he made during the 2016 campaign. What have Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats in the House done for the American people since winning control in 2018? Nothing!

Advertisement

Russell G. Vreeland

Eldersburg

History will put Trump among ‘greatest presidents’

James G. Hirtle’s letter to the editor lists a number of things he said great presidents don’t do, but I predict President Trump will go down as one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.

[More Maryland news] Peanut King: After 37 years in prison, a giant of Baltimore’s drug trade returns to face his city’s ruins »

Hirtle wrote [that Trump will]l be in prison in five years. I predict that he will win reelection with a larger electoral vote than he did in 2016. He didn’t list any of his accomplishments and I’m not going to list them because there are so many he’s made in less than four years. Also, you can fool some of the people all of the time, and you can fool all of the people some of the time, but you don’t fool all the people all the time. And that applies to the letter writer.

Herb Pletcher

Harney

Customer unhappy with Xfinity

My last Xfinity bill contained the following statement: “Effective Dec. 13, 2019, TCM will move to the Sports Entertainment Package and will no longer be available with Digital Preferred."

TCM (Turner Classic Movies) is one of my favorite channels. We have no interest in Sports (except for Olympic ice skating). They just recently closed our county’s only service center. And now they want to charge me extra for TCM ?

[More Maryland news] Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish stops by Coakley’s Pub in Havre de Grace »

Evelyn Butler

Westminster

Keeping his promise, in a way

Donald Trump seems intent on keeping his campaign promise to “get rid of the swamp” by turning it into a cesspool.

Richard Krebs

Latest Carroll County Times Opinion

Westminster

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement