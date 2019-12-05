Hirtle wrote [that Trump will]l be in prison in five years. I predict that he will win reelection with a larger electoral vote than he did in 2016. He didn’t list any of his accomplishments and I’m not going to list them because there are so many he’s made in less than four years. Also, you can fool some of the people all of the time, and you can fool all of the people some of the time, but you don’t fool all the people all the time. And that applies to the letter writer.