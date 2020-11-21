Letters: Rezoning in Marriottsville will cause problems; Everyone, governors included, should wear masks; Retention ponds at Krimgold Park? | READER COMMENTARY

Carroll County proposed rezoning the 146-acre Zabel property in Marriottsville from Resource Conservation (1 home/3 acres) and R40,000 (1 home/acre) to R20,000 (2 homes/acre) with a smaller Conservation area. The Conservation zoning has been in place for over 40 years; this should not be changed without environmental studies. This rezoning will impact wildlife, including a federally threatened bat species. The Conservation portion will be shrunk and relocated to an area which can’t be developed because of topography; this is a handout to the developer. A throughway will run over the relocated Conservation land.