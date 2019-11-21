At the Carroll County Health Department, we frequently see devastating consequences when people have inadequate health insurance, or no insurance at all. Unexpected medical costs can bankrupt a family, having lifetime implications for their financial well-being. But this burden can be avoided when people take advantage of the quality health insurance plans available through Maryland Health Connection, the state’s official marketplace. These plans make preventive care very affordable, and cover catastrophic care to prevent families from having to pay out of pocket for all emergency medical costs.