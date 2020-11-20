Letters: Columnist, Dems preach healing, spew hate; Opposed to zoning changes | READER COMMENTARY

We were so disappointed when we heard that a huge amount of homes might not only be built directly behind our neighborhood, but also that there was a chance the new development might be directly connected to ours with a through road. We had hoped to be able to make this home our forever home, but with a huge neighborhood next to us and more traffic cutting through the through road, I just don’t think we will stay here long term. Being connected to a development of over 200 homes wasn’t what we signed up for when we purchased this home.