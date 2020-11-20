Letters: Columnist, Dems preach healing, spew hate; Opposed to zoning changes | READER COMMENTARY

Columnist, Dems preach healing, spew hate
This is in response to Frank Batavick’s recent column, “With election over it’s time for our nation to begin to heal.” Batavick wrote the following: “the GOP’s coordinated and shameless attempt to disenfranchise voters”, “the biggest saboteur of our sacred electoral process proved to be the president”, “Trump’s often malevolent behavior”, “his COVID-19 mismanagement, tax cheating, self-dealing, flagrant lying and policy of ripping kids from their families at the border”, “This is time to heal, not offend”.
The hypocrisy of the self-righteous Democrats (preach healing, but spew hate and division) is on full display with Batavick’s words and other actions like AOC’s black-list of anyone that helped Trump, Michelle Obama’s tweet that Trump voters support lies, hate, chaos and division, Chuck Schumer’s comment “we take Georgia and change America,” etc.
The Democratic Party never accepted Trump’s 2016 victory and spent four years trying to de-legitimatize, destroy and overthrow the president. If Batavick and the Democrats want to heal the nation Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff and their servile, self-anointed, main-stream media should apologize for the years they spent tearing this country apart, with their Russian collusion conspiracy theories and the daily/nightly search for and punishment of President Trump’s heresy. Obama could apologize for his administration’s spying on Trump’s campaign, then President-elect Trump. Apologize for being a mime as America was consumed by the Russia hoax he knew was a lie. Obama was briefed by CIA Director John Brennan (verified by Brennan’s hand-written notes) that Hillary Clinton started the Russia hoax to distract from her email scandal.
There will be no apology. Although their history proves the Democrats will do anything to win, they want us to believe they won fairly and not spend any time validating this election.
Batavick also wrote, “Another underside of the election is our rickety and often broken in-person voting process.” Prior to this election, the Democrats brought hundreds of lawsuits against states to change rules to eliminate voter ID laws, extend voting deadlines, justify more mail-in ballots etc. It is easier to cheat with mail-in ballots. Look at Pennsylvania: illegally extend voting for four days, didn’t let GOP pole-watchers get close, Michigan used Dominion Voting Systems (like 28 other states including Georgia) that reportedly changed thousands of votes to Biden, Nevada mailed ballots to everyone, out of state and dead people voted, etc. Do these actions heal the nation?
Carl Burdette
Westminster
Opposed to zoning changes
We are writing to express our feelings on the zoning changes on the Zabel property. I am a Carroll County native, and we moved back here after about 12 years of military moves, as my husband is active duty Army. He has been stationed at three locations around Maryland over the past four years, and we have been so fortunate to be able to stay in our home on Forest Hill Road for all three assignments. We bought this home because it is in a quiet, older neighborhood where our three daughters could ride their bikes safely and we could enjoy quiet living with minimal traffic.
We were so disappointed when we heard that a huge amount of homes might not only be built directly behind our neighborhood, but also that there was a chance the new development might be directly connected to ours with a through road. We had hoped to be able to make this home our forever home, but with a huge neighborhood next to us and more traffic cutting through the through road, I just don’t think we will stay here long term. Being connected to a development of over 200 homes wasn’t what we signed up for when we purchased this home.
The overcrowding of our schools all over southern Carroll County, the inability for the existing infrastructure to support this population increase, and the traffic on Marriottsville 2 are also of concern. During rush hour especially, it can be very hard to turn left out of our neighborhood. We hate to think what it would be like with so many more houses right in the area.
We truly hope the planning commission and others responsible for this rezoning decision consider the value of the small town, rural feel we have here in Eldersburg/Sykesville, even with the growth that has already occurred over the past 15 years. It would truly be a shame to lose that. Changing the zoning from what it is now to what is proposed — over 200 homes crammed into a small farm plot — is not the best move forward for our area and it’s residents.
Ashley Richelderfer
Marriottsville