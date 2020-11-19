Letters: Critical Trump banner not hate speech; Opposed to rezoning Zabel properties | READER COMMENTARY

Sadly, we now find ourselves in the same situation we were in before — receiving a rude awakening as we discover plans to cram in high-density housing right next to our home. We have happily lived here for over 25 years, but that will end if this type of high-density, uncontrolled development is allowed to proceed without due consideration of: the impact on traffic/roads — Ridge Road, Marriottsville 2 and Marriottsville Road can’t support the addition of 600+ more cars — the overcrowded state of the local schools as they swell to absorb the children from 280+ new homes, environmental issues as the Zabel property runoff drains into Piney Run and the Patapsco, and the quality of life and desire of residents living in the communities impacted by the proposed zoning change.