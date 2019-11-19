Another problem with Zirpoli’s statement is Ukrainian President Zelensky and his foreign minister have repeatedly stated there was no pressure and no quid-pro-quo. Regardless, Zirpoli wants you to believe the New York Times. According to Political Insider the liberal mainstream media has published over 500,000 stories about Russia Collusion, which I believe to be all lies, and most with anonymous sources. Zirpoli, like the Democrats and their servile mainstream media accuse Trump of doing exactly what the Democrats did. Joe Biden is on tape bragging that he will not gave Ukraine $1B in aid unless they fire the prosecutor investigating the company (Burisma) that is paying his son (Hunter) $83K a month, so they fired him: that’s quid-pro-quo.