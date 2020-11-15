Letters: School board decision irresponsible, embarrassing; Voting was easy, Biden win easy to understand | READER COMMENTARY

In this age of COVID-19 I was only going to vote if I could do it by mail. I was somewhat apprehensive as the US Postal Service has become unreliable under the current postmaster general. My ballot arrived three days after I heard others had begun returning their ballots. I decided to hand deliver it to the box at the South Carroll Swim Club. I was a concerned the slot was big enough that someone up to no good could fish out ballots. To my surprise, the morning after I dropped my ballot in that box I received an email that it had been received.