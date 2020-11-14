Letters: Herd immunity would mean 5 million US deaths; Where has the unity been from Dems? Let’s fight the pandemic together | READER COMMENTARY

I find it very disturbing that while COVID-19 numbers are again rising drastically there are still some folks comparing it to H1N1 and advocating for herd immunity without vaccines. Some are even suggesting that this theory should be applied to all future pandemics. Here is why that is not a good idea especially when dealing with a novel (newly occuring) virus. Until a virus is studied, we cannot fully know the extent of its destruction. It is best to treat it as a genuine threat until we know what we are actually dealing with. Then after observing its effects on the population we can determine if it is reasonably benign. If so we can back off on restrictions. That is actually the approach that was taken with H1N1.