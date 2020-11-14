Letters: Herd immunity would mean 5 million US deaths; Where has the unity been from Dems? Let’s fight the pandemic together | READER COMMENTARY

Herd immunity would mean 5 million US deaths
I find it very disturbing that while COVID-19 numbers are again rising drastically there are still some folks comparing it to H1N1 and advocating for herd immunity without vaccines. Some are even suggesting that this theory should be applied to all future pandemics. Here is why that is not a good idea especially when dealing with a novel (newly occuring) virus. Until a virus is studied, we cannot fully know the extent of its destruction. It is best to treat it as a genuine threat until we know what we are actually dealing with. Then after observing its effects on the population we can determine if it is reasonably benign. If so we can back off on restrictions. That is actually the approach that was taken with H1N1.
COVID-19 is different than H1N1, however. COVID-19 was something new and not like other viruses that humans have contracted. In other words we had no idea what we were dealing with in the beginning. On the other hand, H1N1 was similar to other human viruses so predictions were somewhat easier.
Early on it was determined that COVID-19 has a much higher mortality rate than H1N1. The rate has been estimated to be anywhere from .023 to .06 with the CDC saying .03. In comparison H1N1 had a rate of .01. To reach heard immunity with COVID-19 it has been estimated that 70% of the US population would have to be infected. That would be nearly 230 million cases. Applying the lowest mortality rate of .023 to the 70% of the population shows that some 5,280,000 people could have died if no mitigation had been put in place.
From April 2009 to April 2010 the US had 60.1 million cases of H1N1 and a total of 12,469 deaths in that one-year time period. Now compare those numbers to COVID-19. The US has had 10.5 million total cases and 247,519 deaths in about a nine-month time frame. COVID-19 case numbers are still rising rapidly and many more will die as a result.
There will be new viruses and pandemics in the future. We need to recognize the dangers of letting unknown viruses run rampant through our populations. Fortunately, we can now see a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon. But until then and for future pandemics, herd immunity without effective treatments and vaccines is a death sentence for far too many Americans.
Kathryn Schaffer
Westminster
Where has the unity been from Dems?
I had to smile when I heard Hunter Biden’s moral mentor and Beijing’s front man Joe Biden call for unity and cooperation in Saturday’s victory speech. Certainly, any amount of cooperation would be an increase over that shown to his predecessor by his party since 2016.
I’m all for a any improvement, at any level, in the current political atmosphere. To be fair, I have friends and family members with differing political viewpoints yet with whom I can have civil political discussions. However, incidents experienced during the last election cycle make me think this attitude is not particularly widespread among those with differing viewpoints. For example, drivers of cars sporting Democrat-related bumper stickers have cut me off — once in Eldersburg and then on I-70 in Howard County. That last one came very close to causing a multi-vehicle accident. I can only assume that the driver in each case took offense at my own “452020” bumper sticker.
I have also come to expect reliable delivery of all my mail — including a magazine with a distinctly conservative viewpoint. On occasion this magazine had arrived in a mutilated or defaced condition. Fortunately the Westminster postmistress took prompt action once I alerted her to the situation as the delivery continues, but the destruction hasn’t.
So, I would like to say to all the Biden supporters as well as Democrat officials who are urging “unity and cooperation:” OK by me — you go first.
Frederick Frevert
Westminster
Let’s fight the pandemic together
As long as we are still breathing, it is time we come together and fight this pandemic. Who wants their family member put in the back of a trailer for God knows how long?
We have to stop listening to this administration because they do not care about us. They are in their own conspiracy. I am 85 years old. I have never seen anything like this.
William Stevens
Keymar