The Carroll County Republican Central Committee is composed of nine members from all walks of life — farmers, business owners, retired military, law enforcement, community activists and more. Members are unpaid and fulfill their duties and responsibilities as volunteers. One important function of the committee falls under Article III, Section 13 of the Maryland Constitution. In the event of a legislative vacancy in the Maryland General Assembly, the Central Committee of the party that has the vacancy shall submit the name of a replacement to the governor.