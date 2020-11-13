Letters: We can change and work together; Strawman arguments have no place in columns; Love trumped hate; We can be bitter or better | READER COMMENTARY

As a nation, we have seemingly come to let our fears rule our actions. Many of us loathe the “other” and don’t see that we have much more in common than we have differences. The good news is that we can decide to change. We will always have differences, but we can decide work together civilly. We can acknowledge that each and every one of us is part of the mess in front of us, and we can acknowledge our responsibility as American citizens and decide to speak up loudly when something is fundamentally wrong and incredibly harmful to our hard-won freedom. In the case of the election, even a moderate number of folks saying “we aren’t going there” would make all the difference.