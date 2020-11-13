Letters: We can change and work together; Strawman arguments have no place in columns; Love trumped hate; We can be bitter or better | READER COMMENTARY

We can change and work together
Election day is behind us, but our current president is continuing to challenge the results as being fraudulent. Is it true? Election officials in 50 states say there is zero evidence of substantial fraud. And what of the hundreds of lawsuits the Trump administration has filed? With one or two small exceptions, judges (some Trump-appointed) are dismissing these efforts as frivolous. It’s now clear that Donald Trump lost by at least as large a margin as he beat Clinton. Even Fox News anchors have concluded that Trump is a lame duck President.
What are the consequences of Trump not allowing President-elect Biden’s transition team the access they need? With the economy nosediving because of the COVID 19 re-explosion, our recovery may very well be delayed, costing livelihoods. With ongoing obstruction, Biden’s newly created coronavirus task force may not be able to get vaccines distributed as quickly, so more people will die needlessly. But perhaps my biggest concern is the uncertainty about what may lie ahead regarding folks who totally accept conspiracy theories they hear. Will some Trump followers take justice into their own hands to “correct” election results using semi-automatic weapons? Will the Proud Boys decide that Trump’s “standing by” period is over?
If these things start to happen, I know where I will be — out in public non-violently resisting. Will I be shot by someone with an AR-15 who was encouraged by the silence from Republicans who disagreed with Trump but yet failed to step up and exercise leadership? Will my military service and thousands of volunteer hours in the community be meaningless to folks who might shoot me as a perceived act of “patriotism”?
As a nation, we have seemingly come to let our fears rule our actions. Many of us loathe the “other” and don’t see that we have much more in common than we have differences. The good news is that we can decide to change. We will always have differences, but we can decide work together civilly. We can acknowledge that each and every one of us is part of the mess in front of us, and we can acknowledge our responsibility as American citizens and decide to speak up loudly when something is fundamentally wrong and incredibly harmful to our hard-won freedom. In the case of the election, even a moderate number of folks saying “we aren’t going there” would make all the difference.
Paul Kazyak
Westminster
Strawman arguments have no place in columns
We’re off to see the Wizard with columnists Rick Blatchford’s and M.K. Sprinkle’s magnificent fairy tales. Oh how they push the bounds of our literary minds by skillfully blurring the lines between reality and fiction. I recoil in horror knowing that the brainless Scarecrow terrorizes a new field: electoral politics and constitutional government.
Unfortunately, however, Blatchford’s and Sprinkle’s talents do not extend to political opinion writing. And the readers of your paper deserve a reminder that a strawman argument is a well-known form of fallacious argument. Tired purveyors of this type of writing ought to be called out. As a high school teacher once told me: I won’t lower my standards, up yours.
Matthew Hempstead
Westminster
Love trumped hate
Myles Stanley’s letter on Nov. 10 (“Trump shouldn’t concede after fraudulent election”), after echoing a plethora of distortions, half=truths and alternate facts right out of the current President’s playbook, asks a question. Will love trump hate?
It did on Nov. 3, Mr. Stanley. It did.
Frank Rammes
Westminster
We can be bitter or better
We all have benefited from President Trump’s four years as president. His accomplishments are overshadowed by constant tweeting, criticizing, firing, and misguided ego.
As someone has remarked, COVID-19 can make us bitter or better as we move forward with a new president.
Mary Bruff
Westminster