Letters: Electoral College column a waste of space; Support education for girls around the world; Share your quarantine story for history | READER COMMENTARY

Electoral College column a waste of space
Well there you go again, Mr. Blatchford; wasting valuable column inches obsessing about what to call my friends and me. But, I’ll let you stew on that. I have bigger fish to fry today.
Let’s talk about the “fairness” of elections. Are you saying that the Electoral College is set up to keep the outcomes fair and balanced by party? And here I always thought elections were held so that the people could vote for the candidate that best matched their ideals. I like your idea when it comes to health care, though. Let’s stick with the ACA system that has the most fair distribution.
But I digress. Back to that Electoral College. You fail to mention the most malignant goal of the Electoral College was to keep power in the hands of wealthy, white, male, landowners. While I can check off two of those boxes, I am fortunate that 100 years ago our country granted women their well-earned suffrage. In fact, I am honored to be an elector for Congressional District 8. On Dec. 14, I will represent my district and proudly cast my vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I’m not sure where you live, but perhaps I will even represent you?
My last point is to give you a pass on your comment that “Republicans have historically accepted the defeat of a presidential candidate.” I’m sure that your deadline was before the frivolous lawsuits, gutting of our national security apparatus and refusal to follow long accepted and codified transition protocols had begun. I await your next column. Your “mea culpa” will be graciously accepted.
Corynne B. Courpas
Westminster
Support education for girls around the world
Over 130 million girls go unenrolled in school each year around the globe. Those are girls that have the potential to be leaders, scientists, and doctors. Girls that could cure cancer, advance the economy, and help end hunger. Their potential is demolished without the chance to further their education. Instead they become impoverished child brides, susceptible to disease, like AIDS, unable to obtain jobs and careers.
With the bill, Keeping Girls In School Act, which is currently facing our own congressional leaders, our nation can give these girls in vulnerable countries a chance to live solely beyond surviving. This longtime investment will not only help the quality of life for many, but it will also majorly stimulate the global economy.
So now what? What can you do to help? Well, nonprofits like The Borgen Project make helping as simple as a few clicks of a computer mouse. On their website, you can email your own congressional leaders, urging them to support the Keeping Girls In School Act. All you need to do is answer a few questions that determine your area leaders and hit send. The Borgen Project will automatically deliver a prewritten message for you. It really couldn’t be easier.
We can all help to empower and educate young girls of the world and give them the chance to be the leaders, scientists, and doctors that they are meant to be.
Erica Loy
Westminster
The author is a Borgen Project ambassador.
Share your quarantine story for history
Share your experiences during this pandemic. Let the rest of us learn from you. Submit your story to the Maryland Center for History and Culture’s Collecting in Quarantine initiative via their form: www.mdhistory.org/museum/collections/collecting-in-quarantine.
What kind of stories? One was from a mom with a young daughter who wouldn’t wear a mask.However, once the mom made a mask for the child’s doll, they could discuss the issue, eventually getting the young girl to understand the benefits and ultimately cooperate..
The staff at this center have looked at journals written during the Spanish flu as well as earlier--the yellow fever epidemic in 1793--for insights into the hardships and coping mechanisms of those days. Sharing your experiences now will not only help us now but future generations as well. Wouldn’t it be touching for your grandchildren to come across your story?
This effort isn’t limited to family stories; the MCHC also wants to hear how businesses have adjusted during this unprecedented time.
Let’s all learn from each other. Who knows? Someone in the 22nd century (which isn’t that far away) might find hope in your story.
Dee Krasnansky
Westminster