Letters: Electoral College column a waste of space; Support education for girls around the world; Share your quarantine story for history | READER COMMENTARY

But I digress. Back to that Electoral College. You fail to mention the most malignant goal of the Electoral College was to keep power in the hands of wealthy, white, male, landowners. While I can check off two of those boxes, I am fortunate that 100 years ago our country granted women their well-earned suffrage. In fact, I am honored to be an elector for Congressional District 8. On Dec. 14, I will represent my district and proudly cast my vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I’m not sure where you live, but perhaps I will even represent you?