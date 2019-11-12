Columnist cherry-picked from Bible
I have grave concerns regarding M.K. Sprinkle’s Nov. 9 piece [“Here’s why Christian ‘hypocrites’ support President Trump (Part 2)"], that attempts to cherry pick biblical passages to support Donald Trump and "evangelical Christians.” As written it would include me, and others who were raised in the Church of the Brethren. Matthew 25:35-46 is a passage of scripture members attempt to live by.
“I was hungry and you fed me, I was thirsty and you gave me a drink. I was homeless and you gave me a room, I was shivering and you gave me clothes, I was sick and you stopped to visit, I was in prison and you came to me. Then those ‘sheep’ are going to say, ‘Master, what are you talking about? When did we ever see you hungry and feed you, thirsty and give you a drink? And when did we ever see you sick or in prison and come to you?’ Then the King will say, ‘I’m telling the solemn truth: Whenever you did one of these things to someone overlooked or ignored, that was me…,.you did it to me.’ “Then he will turn to the ‘goats,’ the ones on his left, and say, ‘Get out, worthless goats! You’re good for nothing but the fires of hell. And why? Because….
“I was hungry and you gave me no meal, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, I was homeless and you gave me no bed, I was shivering and you gave me no clothes, Sick and in prison, and you never visited.’ Then those ‘goats’ are going to say, ‘Master, what are you talking about? When did we ever see you hungry or thirsty or homeless or shivering or sick or in prison and didn’t help? “He will answer them, I’m telling the solemn truth: Whenever you failed to do one of these things to someone who was being overlooked or ignored, that was me ... you failed to do it to me.’" Matthew 25: 35-46 via “The Message: The New Testament in Contemporary Language,” by Eugene H. Peterson.
This verse makes it clear that Christ is concerned about immigrants, the homeless, the disabled who have no access to health care, the children at the border who have been ripped apart from their parents who were seeking a safer place for them to live, the parents who want their children to be safe while attending school instead of wondering if they will come home alive because of gun violence. It appears evangelicals are only concerned about the unborn and do not care to understand why a woman might see abortion as a viable option.
It also appears the writer has no problem that Donald Trump is a self-avowed sexual predator and a pathological liar so long as her 401(k) is solvent.
Patricia Roop Hollinger
Westminster
Trump ‘nailed it’ with his lynching comment
An article printed in the Carroll County Times on Oct. 23 by Darlene Superville of the Associated Press basically condemns our president for calling the impeachment (so-called) hearings as a lynching. I wonder what else she would call it? I don’t understand. If everyone is upset because only black people get lynched, then it seems that President Trump is putting himself in the category of black men.
I went to my dictionary and looked up lynching. President Trump nailed it! My dictionary says “a lynching is an unlawful process to execute without due process of law.” Who in their right mind would accept being prosecuted for shoplifting a candy bar if you, your attorney and witnesses were not allowed in the locked, back-room hearing. The only outsiders allowed would be media who pledge allegiance to the hypocritical prosecution team seated on the other side of the table.
Wake up America! Precedent is being set. If this is allowed to continue, one day it could come down to prosecution in locked, back rooms with no evidence, no witnesses, no lawyer, no defendant. Just a bunch of hypocrites making up their own facts as they go along without hearing any real facts but standing ready to cast the first stone.
Steve Hull
