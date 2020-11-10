Letters: Trump shouldn’t concede after fraudulent election; Disliking result doesn' t show election was rigged; Editorial cartoon out of bounds| READER COMMENTARY

Trump shouldn’t concede after fraudulent election
President Trump should take Hillary Clinton’s advice to Joe Biden and not concede “under any circumstances” as this election was brimming with treachery and fraud. However, Trump once again outworked his opponent and earned the job and Republicans won many more contests.
First, polls were used to suppress the Trump supporters, create an illusion of Biden support and keep the Trump campaign on defense. “Third” as Biden would exclaim instead of second, Twitter and Facebook censored the New York Post stories about Hunter Biden. These platforms dishonestly censor the president and his supporters commonly which is worth billions of dollars. Third, the debates were fixed with the topics and moderators both being left. However, Trump was still able to use the opportunity to reach uninformed people by skillfully citing issues that Americans care about and not media manufactured problems.
Fourth, fifth, six, it’s tiring. Democrats got immeasurable support from Big Tech and the media when they suppressed all the negative Biden stories. This is a huge campaign contribution from both entities as they continually promoted Biden while deriding Trump.
The counting stations in critical cities didn’t allow oversight from Republicans. Stations stopped counting and then continued once results from other areas were known and then found just enough Biden votes. The media called or didn’t call results clearly trying to convince America that Biden was going to win. Even as I write they are declaring victory for Biden without regard for the process.
In Pennsylvania, the legislature set the laws for the election but the Democrat-run courts decided not to interpret these laws but to write new laws. This is not their job and should not have been allowed. Audits are needed to ensure legal votes are counted and illegal votes are eliminated from the count. State legislatures should appoint Trump electors due to the reasons listed and more.
Months ago, I predicted that Biden wouldn’t make it to the election, now I think within a year his alleged dementia will be confirmed. If Biden becomes President the real power will be with a nebulous ruling class. Hispanic voters are rejecting the Democrats having experienced socialism in their former countries and fled here in despair.
Trump voters were motivated by love of our president and our country, Biden supporters were motivated by hatred of Trump and laws. Will love trump hate?
Myles Stanley
Westminster
Disliking result doesn' t show election was rigged
I also sent this to Rep. Andy Harris as a constituent in response to his statement about the election.
These are your words, Sir: “The media doesn?t decide who won the election, the voters do. Just like Hillary suggested for Joe Biden, President Trump should not concede until all legal votes are counted. Secret unobserved vote counting in the swing states means that we will have to wait until a court unravels what really went on, and whether illegal votes were counted. When that thorough investigation is over, and we all know that only legal votes have been counted, will we know who the real winner is, and then — and only then — we need to move on.”
You are an embarrassment to the citizens of Maryland. You should be working alongside Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, our next president and vice president to heal this nation and not be spewing untruths and spreading the current president’s lies and rhetoric. We are tired of your hateful and unfounded blind support of President Trump. I will work even harder to see you defeated in the next election.
I worked as an election judge in Carroll County and to suggest that there was “secret unobserved vote counting” is an affront to the thousands of poll workers who worked diligently to assure a free and fair election. Just because you don’t like the result is not a reason to say the election was unfair, rigged and illegal. Shame on you!
Martha Hankins
Hampstead
Editorial cartoon out of bounds
I understand the purpose and irony of daily political cartoons as carried on the Opinion Page. But I respectfully suggest that Saturday’s cartoon was out of bounds.
It depicted a Democratic ballot counter going to his car, finding “a box full of hundred of thousands Biden votes,” and rejoicing at the find because “if I hadn’t discovered them we might have had a fraudulent election!” The only possible interpretation of the cartoon is to cast doubt on our American voting system. Whether you are a Democrat, Republican or Independent the cartoon demeans our democracy.
Dale Piper
Westminster