Just so Price, citizens and preachers know, in the 1961 Supreme Court case Torcaso v. Watkins, Judge Hugo Black validated that [non-believers] have the same rights of conscience as believers in a God. Read “Atheism for Dummies” (recognize famous non-theists) then take the Belief-O-Matic Quiz to see if you’re in the right spot Sunday morning. Like Dr. Seuss’s Who’s, atheists are here — and more than Price could shake a stake at. For centuries atheists have been everywhere humans are, just not safe to speak freely. Perhaps in a pew with you or surprisingly in the pulpit, too! Dan Barker, the founder of FFRF, was once a fundamentalist preacher.