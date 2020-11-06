Letters: COVID fatigue leads to ‘mourning in America’; Refutes columnist’s version of incident | READER COMMENTARY

Each of us should take responsibility for our actions and educate ourselves to the virus and how to best protect ourselves and those around us. Instead, many listen to liars like Trump about the virus and participate in superspreader events. If medical professionals are telling you to wear masks and social distance and you don’t listen, whose fault is it if you get sick or die from the coronavirus or infect and kill someone else? It’s easier to ignore reality and listen to those who know nothing about science and medicine and take no accountability for their behavior.