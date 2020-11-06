Letters: COVID fatigue leads to ‘mourning in America’; Refutes columnist’s version of incident | READER COMMENTARY

COVID fatigue leads to ‘mourning in America’
I was recently thinking about my parents and the World War II generation, the “greatest generation.” During WWII, Americans united to defeat the Axis powers (Japan, Germany and Italy). We came together to crush fascism. Millions of Americans volunteered for military service. Civilians at home worked together as a community in a wartime economy sacrificing many day-to-day necessities through rationing for a united cause. They grew “victory gardens” to help feed their families. Today, we hear about “COVID fatigue.”
I’m glad the WWII generation didn’t give up because of WWII fatigue. We’d all be speaking Japanese and German.
During WWII, we were a producer nation creating tens of thousands of planes, tanks, ships, arms, artillery, etc. We are currently a consumer nation that can’t make enough personal protective equipment like N95 masks, gowns, swabs,and tests to fight the pandemic. Today, we can’t even agree to wear a mask, social distance and avoid large crowds to defeat another common enemy, coronavirus. Our society is as divided as it has ever been since the Civil War. Trump is the Jefferson Davis of our time. Deaths from COVID, under Trump’s disregard of human life, could approach or exceed Civil War numbers (over 600,000).
Each of us should take responsibility for our actions and educate ourselves to the virus and how to best protect ourselves and those around us. Instead, many listen to liars like Trump about the virus and participate in superspreader events. If medical professionals are telling you to wear masks and social distance and you don’t listen, whose fault is it if you get sick or die from the coronavirus or infect and kill someone else? It’s easier to ignore reality and listen to those who know nothing about science and medicine and take no accountability for their behavior.
Medical professionals are telling us to beware of family gatherings during holidays as these can become spreader events. Will we heed the warnings? Unless we, as a country, come together as one to address common enemies and threats, we will no longer be considered that “shining city on the hill.” Given the current state of our nation under Republican leadership, it truly is “mourning in America.”
David J. Iacono
Westminster
Refutes columnist’s version of incident
Carroll County Times columnist, Mitch Edelman, stated in his Nov. 3 column: “Last weekend, a group of Trump supporters in Texas tried to run a Biden campaign bus off an interstate highway.”
Seems the FBI and local police have looked into this incident and cannot confirm that statement. According to Fox News, the local San Marcos police department reported that apparently a Biden supporter driving a white SUV, actually hit a dark pick-up truck, driven by a Trump supporter, who was following the bus.
I suggest that Mr. Edelman turn over his evidence to the police and FBI. That should resolve any question. Just like Adam Schiff’s clear and irrefutable evidence that Trump colluded with the Russians, which was published in the Mueller Report. (Or maybe not.)
Mr. Edelman and most of the Times opinion columnists, along with the Times editorial staff, remind me of Proverbs 26:12. “Seest thou a man wise in his own conceit? There is more hope of a fool than of him.”
Paul Swanenburg
Finksburg