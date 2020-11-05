Letters: Thanks to voters, election volunteers, staff; COVID-19 as dangerous as ever, Del. ShoemakerThose who keep us safe deserve better; Congrats to hospital’s Safety Hero | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to voters, election volunteers, staff
I cannot even begin to express my gratitude to the voters of this county, the volunteers from this county who served as an election judge and my staff at the Carroll County Board of Elections.
The voters in this county have been wonderful. So many people have called and emailed my office expressing their thanks and have so many positive voting experience stories to share. There were even some voters who expressed their gratitude to the election judges by having snacks and meals delivered to them.
The election judges are the true unsung heroes of this election, though. So many of them worked multiple days of early voting and on election day. They have helped canvass mail-in ballots and are willing to volunteer their time just to help us get through each day. I am in awe of their dedication to this process and we would never be able to do what we have done.
And my staff — no one has a better group of people working than I do. I have eight permanent staff and several contractual employees including four high school interns from Carroll County Public Schools. My permanent staff have worked 60-80 hours per week since August to make sure each and every voter was able to cast their ballot no matter how they chose to vote.
While election day may be over, we still have thousands of ballots left to count and with the help of our election judges, it will be complete on Nov. 13. This year has been one for the history books and a thank you does not even begin to express my level of appreciation to all people involved in making the election a success.
Katherine Berry
Election Director, Carroll County Board of Elections
COVID-19 as dangerous as ever, Del. Shoemaker
I have three young grandchildren in Carroll County schools and so have been following closely the Times' stories about how to operate them.
I debated whether to write the following statement, but reading Del. Haven Shoemaker’s insulting column about teachers (“Enough folderol at county, state, federal level of government,” Oct. 28) decided me in favor of writing. I hope I can make the statement simple enough for Shoemaker to understand.
The SARS COVID-19 virus is not any less transmissible, not any less dangerous than it was in March, in July, in September. It is killing a thousand Americans a day. That is more than four times the death rate of soldiers during World War II.
Shoemaker writes, “The working world has returned to work, if they have not been working throughout.” Not all. More than 200 meatpacking workers and more than 200 registered nurses have gone from work to the cemetery.
Harry Eager
Sykesville
Those who keep us safe deserve better
It has taken a pandemic to bring to attention of the many who risk their health, and maybe their life, to keep us citizens safe. I’m referring to the nurses, first responders, the military and the police forces.
Why is it these people make a lot less than professional sports individuals, actors, actresses and those in the media? Oh, let’s not forget the talk show hosts. These people are making millions while the person who may save your life makes a lot, lot less.
Just not understanding our priorities.
Jim Hahn
Taneytown
Congrats to hospital’s Safety Hero
It was a pleasure to read in the Carroll County Times that Kelly Roemer was the recipient of the Safety Hero Award. As a volunteer for many years at Carroll Hospital, I have always found Kelly very dedicated to her profession and very dedicated to her patients. Recently, I had surgery at Carroll Hospital. Kelly was my head nurse. She was so understanding and very caring about me.
Congratulations, Kelly, and may we be proud to have such competent nurses at Carroll Hospital. May you continue your dedicated work for many more years.
Rachael Wentz
Westminster