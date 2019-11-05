Committing to high-quality public education for everyone is a choice, as is the determination to provide whatever funding is necessary. I agree — we probably can’t make good on Kirwan Commission recommendations with the funding system we currently have in place. But that funding system is another choice, and as it stands now, our tax laws are some of the most regressive in the world. This does not require a tax increase so much as it requires a tax adjustment, and a commitment to collect the taxes that should be paid as opposed to allowing the extremely wealthy the opportunity to pay less than everyone else. It is through commitments to pay for education, as well as health and other public goods, that wealthy nations become truly great. If this work is too difficult for our current officials, perhaps they should step aside so we can find someone willing to expend the necessary effort.