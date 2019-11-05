Elected officials need to fund education reforms
OK Boomer. I imagine that is what millennials would respond if they were playing close attention to our current elected officials describing the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission. We have a group of adults who haven’t been in a school in over 20 years supposing that they know what level of funding is appropriate. I wonder what the response would be to these recommendations from current students, or from those who will soon be sending their own children to our public schools.
Universal public education is a fundamental American idea and a good argument can be made that it was the idea that most greatly contributed to the United States making the 1900s the “American Century.” Unfortunately, it has become increasingly clear that the United States intends to stay on the sidelines in the 21st century and watch the rest of the world educate their own children far more effectively than we do.
So what would make our schools better? It is interesting to note that Arne Duncan, former US Secretary of Education, mentioned exactly what we needed in a column the Times published last Saturday: treat teachers as professionals, improve assessment strategies, invest in high-quality curriculum, fund community schools, and provide wrap-around services to address poverty, special education, and English-language learners. Those are exactly the recommendations the Kirwan Commission suggests we fund, but I guess our elected officials find these either too expensive or too difficult, heavy lifting that seems to be beyond them.
Committing to high-quality public education for everyone is a choice, as is the determination to provide whatever funding is necessary. I agree — we probably can’t make good on Kirwan Commission recommendations with the funding system we currently have in place. But that funding system is another choice, and as it stands now, our tax laws are some of the most regressive in the world. This does not require a tax increase so much as it requires a tax adjustment, and a commitment to collect the taxes that should be paid as opposed to allowing the extremely wealthy the opportunity to pay less than everyone else. It is through commitments to pay for education, as well as health and other public goods, that wealthy nations become truly great. If this work is too difficult for our current officials, perhaps they should step aside so we can find someone willing to expend the necessary effort.
Gary Foote
Westminster
Criteria for believing in global warming, climage change
I will not believe in global warming or climate change until the following happens:
1. All 123 million people living along the 12,383 miles of the East Coast, West Coast and the Gulf Coast move inland in anticipation of the rising seas as predicted by Al Gore.
2. All college students quit school and not go into enormous debt since the world will end in 10 years, as predicted by Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez.
3. All climate change believers begin building survival shelters stocked with food, water, generators, etc. in anticipation of lawlessness when the world climate goes hay wire, glacier melts, and wildfires burn the forest and homes.
4. All climate change believers and gun control fanatics buy AR-15s and AK-47s to protect themselves and their families from the upcoming Mad Max world.
Wes Chan
Westminster
Spend energy on those teaching stigma
Combat the stigma of mental illness? (Nov. 4, “Active Minds chapter leader focuses on advocacy.”)
The actual battle is with those taught or teaching that prejudice. It is time we spent some energy on them.
Harold A Maio
Fort Myers, Florida