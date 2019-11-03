For a good part of my career my job was to listen to those who often did see combat, or to their family members struggling to understand and support them as they dealt with injuries, physical emotional and spiritual. There were times that I had the honor (but never a joy) of being present while a service member performed their duty of notifying family members that a loved one wasn’t coming home; then attempting to console those family members and the notifying soldier. There was never talk, during these times, of glorious battles or gloating at the defeat of the enemy, just of loss, pride of someone doing their duty, and of sacrifice.