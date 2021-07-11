Carroll County government phone line trouble and a response to reader’s criticism | READER COMMENTARY

Anyway … Good intentions and all that. Witiak wrote “Regarding Ms. Sprinkle’s recent column attacking Americans who criticize or nonviolently protest America as being unpatriotic is at best uninformed. Indeed, why America is the best, Ms. Sprinkle, is that America is a constitutional republic based on democracy and the right of free speech and freedom of the press, which means that we can be critical of our country, nonviolently protest and be patriotic all at the same time. Each of us.”