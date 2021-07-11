Carroll County government phone line trouble and a response to reader’s criticism | READER COMMENTARY

Carroll County government phone line trouble
Today I sat down to pay my state and local taxes — never a happy thing. I had a question and called the Carroll County main number to be transferred to the tax office. I have called this number dozens of times over the past 46 years — always got an operator. Not this time.
Now there is a recording that does not have an option to leave a callback number — says “operator not available.” It was 4 p.m. on Friday July 9. I wondered if this was another holiday? So I tried calling the direct number for the tax office (and got basically the same recorded answer with not option to speak with a real person.
This got me to thinking back to 1975 when I went to work for Carroll County — first in the Parks Department and later in the County Engineer’s Office. What a difference over the past 46 years.
In 2001, it was the 9/11 attack which meant the County Office Building had armed guards in the lobby. Then last year with the COVID pandemic the public was prevented from entering the County Office Building — sad, but necessary I guess.
But this is a new low when on a Friday a 4 p.m. I cannot get through to anyone on the phone with a question about how to give the county my money.
Chris Batten, Taneytown
A response to reader criticism
On Thursday, July 8, the Times printed yet another letter from John D. Witiak. Considering the author, the contents were quite ironic. He says one thing when seemingly he means another.
Witiak has been a staunch advocate for women, supporting them in whatever effort they might pursue. He has also indicated a belief in free speech in his advocacy of the First Amendment. The irony is that Witiak took a female columnist [M.K. Sprinkle] to task for expressing her beliefs — publicly. Come on, John! Really? Perhaps it’s only certain women with whom he chooses to stand.
Before proceeding, while on the subject of Witiak, I’m compelled to comment on the Times’ editorial staff for violating its own public policy regarding letters to the editor. To my knowledge, there’s no official count on Witiak’s letters, but it’s clear that the Times is publishing his letters much more frequently than the “one letter about every 30 days” stated policy — recognizing that such policy does contain the weasel word “about.” We must assume the editor likes the quirky Witiak.
Anyway … Good intentions and all that. Witiak wrote “Regarding Ms. Sprinkle’s recent column attacking Americans who criticize or nonviolently protest America as being unpatriotic is at best uninformed. Indeed, why America is the best, Ms. Sprinkle, is that America is a constitutional republic based on democracy and the right of free speech and freedom of the press, which means that we can be critical of our country, nonviolently protest and be patriotic all at the same time. Each of us.”
More irony? Witiak goes on to criticize (attack) Sprinkle because she exercised the rights he just cited — the same ones that he so often exercises.
Witiak, like so many other leftists, considers any comments that are not flattering to be an “attack.” I read Sprinkle’s column (twice). Au contraire, Mr. Witiak, her column contained facts, quotes and personal observations regarding those who disparage our country. Think that was an “attack?”
God help ya if you ever experience an actual attack — such as that perpetrated against our last president for the past five years plus. Thicker skin, John. Ya need thicker skin.
Richard P. Blatchford, Mount Airy