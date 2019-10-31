Paying for Medicare for All really is a problem
I am responding to the Oct. 27 column, “Paying for Medicare for All really not a problem.” Once again, proponents gloss over many facts and speak as though we have agreed to do this. Let’s consider:
First, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and France all control or are working to re-establish control of their borders. Specifically, the UK and Canada provide limited, if any, care to illegal and undocumented immigrants (check out their immigration websites) probably due to the need to control costs. It's a simple fact that our immigration system is broken.
Second, the national health services of these countries ration care. There are weeks-long waits for primary care and even longer waits for specialist care. Some procedures are not covered at all, and in general choices are limited. In Canada, services are provided on a regional basis, so only procedures required under the national law may be available. There are reasons that American hospitals on the northern border have many Canadian patients. Further, most Canadians have private plans for prescription coverage since the national insurance doesn’t include that.
Third, read closely what the article said about taxes. Countries with universal health coverage have value added taxes, which are levied at each stage of production of a good. The U.S. would likely need to enact such a tax. More importantly, the author proposed that some income be double taxed. Savings accounts, mutual funds, 401Ks and other passive earnings are already taxed as income; having them also subject to payroll taxes results in them being double taxed. The author’s other proposals to raise funds should similarly be scrutinized for their impact and unintended consequences.
I encourage everyone to do his/her own research to see what other countries have done for health care. Keep in mind the population, culture and other features that affect what the U.S. would need to do. I fully support making health care more affordable and accessible, but I’m not convinced that “Medicare for All” is the solution.
Karen Miller
Westminster
Seeking atheist vote at Democratic debate
Many years ago I read a book in school called “The Hidden Persuaders” by Vance Packard. At the time it was written, it was, for some reason, considered controversial. What I took out of the reading was that companies spend their advertising dollars in an effort to target a specific potential consumer. In other words, you would not find Budweiser running ads on Nickelodeon.
Many of these ads have subliminal messages, such as the Noxzema shaving cream ad roughly 30 years ago featuring Farrah Fawcett in which she very sensually pleaded, “take it off, take it all the way off!” Sales on the product soared, not surprisingly, among men.
The reason I was thinking about this was at the [Oct. 15] Democratic primary debate there was a 30-second ad in which Ron Reagan pleaded for support of the “Freedom from Religion Foundation.” In it, he concluded with the statement that he was an atheist and not afraid to burn in hell.
As we know, things like this don’t happen in a vacuum. That simply means that the members, supporters, and financial backers of the foundation were specifically targeting the viewers of a “Democratic” debate. It stands to reason that undecided Democrats and independents probably represented the majority of the viewers. Thus, I ascertain that if you are an atheist, vote Democrat. Interesting!
Dave Price
Sykesville