Third, read closely what the article said about taxes. Countries with universal health coverage have value added taxes, which are levied at each stage of production of a good. The U.S. would likely need to enact such a tax. More importantly, the author proposed that some income be double taxed. Savings accounts, mutual funds, 401Ks and other passive earnings are already taxed as income; having them also subject to payroll taxes results in them being double taxed. The author’s other proposals to raise funds should similarly be scrutinized for their impact and unintended consequences.