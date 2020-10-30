Letters: We, the People, can make a difference; Don’t take freedoms for granted (vote!) | READER COMMENTARY

We, the People, can make a difference
I’m a fan of the US Constitution. I’m particularly enamored of the Preamble:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The Preamble is a noble vision statement of what our founders wanted us to be. They had realized the benefits of unity in responding to injustices of colonization. This Preamble, and the Constitution that they collaboratively created provided strategic direction for our journey as a country. They intended to be different, better than what they’d experienced. That vision is as relevant today as it was then. It reminds us of what we need to be. We the people need to unite to make this vision a reality for all who live, or want to live, in this country.
Today, our unity and this vision is threatened. We are polarized. We seek confirmation of our views in the plethora of media outlets that align with our beliefs. Rather than living the values we espouse; we migrate to defense of self-interests. Sadly, many of our leaders stoke this division with sensational labeling and mischaracterization of those with opposing views, spreading false information, discrediting trusted institutions that serve as the foundation for justice, domestic tranquility and promoting the general welfare. President Trump is the poster child for this style of leadership.
Rather than promoting unity, he stokes division. He’s blind to the injustice that too many of our citizens experience. Domestic tranquility has been anything but that. He’s abrogated treaties, insulted our allies, and sided with autocrats in ways that threaten our long-term defense and economic interests. His actions promote the welfare of the privileged; consequently, the blessings of liberty are beyond the grasp of too many people: poor, minorities, and those who aren’t born into families with money and connections.
We, the people, can make a difference. We can unite to send a message, just like our founders did, that we want to be better. We can say that we want to emerge from the strife of division to the harmony of unity. We can send that message by selecting leaders who will seek to unite us, leaders who will work toward getting this country back on a path of making the vision of the Preamble a reality for all. Trump has failed miserably in demonstrating that kind of leadership. It’s time for change; and I’ll be voting for Joe Biden to lead that.
J. Robert Frazee
Westminster
Don’t take freedoms for granted (vote!)
In the early 1900s, my Polish grandparents fled to America to escape the Communist regime. They learned English, worked hard, eventually owned their own house/business and raised five children.
From an early age, their children and grandchildren were taught to cherish American freedoms. We were encouraged to pay taxes gratefully and take time to vote in every election. We are so fortunate in this country to have the right to vote; we have choices.
Even if my neighbor said he would vote the opposite of my ballot, I would encourage him to exercise this privilege. Let’s not take our wonderful freedoms for granted. Be a grateful and dutiful American. Vote!
Linda Hylan
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Westminster