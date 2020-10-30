Letters: We, the People, can make a difference; Don’t take freedoms for granted (vote!) | READER COMMENTARY

The Preamble is a noble vision statement of what our founders wanted us to be. They had realized the benefits of unity in responding to injustices of colonization. This Preamble, and the Constitution that they collaboratively created provided strategic direction for our journey as a country. They intended to be different, better than what they’d experienced. That vision is as relevant today as it was then. It reminds us of what we need to be. We the people need to unite to make this vision a reality for all who live, or want to live, in this country.