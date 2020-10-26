Letters: Reelecting Trump critical for law and order; Celebrate long-term care residents' rights | READER COMMENTARY

Reelecting Trump critical for law and order
Although in the past I have considered myself and independent voter, since 2016, I can say, unequivocally, I am a Republican. We have heard anti-Trump rhetoric from the Democratic serial writers in the Times ad nauseum, and they have convinced me I am not one of them. They believe they are Republican/Trump experts, but shouldn’t they be Biden experts? Despite his 47-year political career, they rarely write about him, so I thought I’d help them out.
Biden was opposed to desegregation, stating in 1977 it could result in his children growing up in a “racial jungle.” In his failed 1988 presidential run, Biden bragged to the press about his numerous degrees and graduation standing in college and law school, which were determined to be lies. In his withdrawal speech, he stated he “misspoke.” And then there was his abundant plagiarism. There was nothing legitimate to this man from the beginning.
His behavior toward little girls and women is reprehensible. Intern Tara Reade has accused Biden of a horrific assault, and like Kamala Harris stated during the presidential debates, I, too, believe Reade.
Biden was complicit in the Russian hoax against Trump, which resulted in millions of wasted taxpayer dollars. For his role in this prolonged hoax alone, he should go to jail. Peaceful transition of power? It’s amazing what Trump was able to accomplish despite the spying and disgusting Pelosi-Schumer show.
Biden and Hunter profited financially from cash for influence schemes with Communist China and Ukraine. The Biden family received millions of dollars for America to go easy on a country that gave us Fentanyl and COVID-19. There will come a time when the press will have no choice but to report the Bidens' crimes.
Ultimately, however, it’s Biden’s stance on law and order (above his cognitive impairment) that convinces me that he needs to be banned from political office. He long ago defunded the police and then supported the violent mobs. I am the wife of a retired state trooper and am proud to be employed with the Maryland Troopers Association. I will soon be a mother-in-law to a Reading police officer. As stated by the national FOP, whose 350,000 members and those of the National Troopers Coalition have endorsed President Trump, reelecting Trump is critical to the future of law enforcement and the future of this country that we love and respect.
Barbara Norman
Westminster
Celebrate long-term care residents' rights
October is National Long-Term Care Residents' Rights Month, a time to acknowledge, and to call attention to, the rights of residents in long-term care facilities. Residents' Rights Month is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate awareness of dignity, respect and the rights of each resident.
The theme for Residents' Rights Month 2020 is “Connections Matter” to emphasize connections — to family, to friends, and to the community — as an essential component of good health and quality of life for residents. The months of restrictions on visitation in long-term care facilities and the inability of residents, families, and friends to be together during the coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of connection, of relationships, and the impact they have on all our well-being.
The federal Nursing Home Reform Law guarantees residents' rights and places a strong emphasis on individual dignity, choice, and self-determination. The law also requires nursing homes to “promote and protect the rights of each resident” including, but not limited to: individualized care, respect, dignity, the right to visitation, the right to privacy, the right to complain, and the right to make independent choices.
During Residents' Rights Month, we recognize our local long-term care ombudsman program staff and volunteers, who work daily to promote residents' rights, assist residents with complaints and provide information to those who need to find a long-term care facility. In Carroll County, the ombudsman program serves 10 nursing homes and 32 assisted living facilities with over 1,800 licensed beds.
As Carroll County, the state of Maryland, and our nation celebrates Residents' Rights, I encourage community members to safely connect with those they know who live in long-term care facilities. This can be done by calling regularly or inquiring about the use of virtual visits via facility technology. Once facilities safely open, contact the Carroll County office of the Maryland State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program (410-386-3800) to find out more about becoming a volunteer. Your assistance and attention help to ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrates to residents that they have not been forgotten.
Gail Gannon
Tina Linder
The authors are part of the Carroll County Bureau of Aging & Disabilities long-term care ombudsman program.