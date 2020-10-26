Letters: Reelecting Trump critical for law and order; Celebrate long-term care residents' rights | READER COMMENTARY

Ultimately, however, it’s Biden’s stance on law and order (above his cognitive impairment) that convinces me that he needs to be banned from political office. He long ago defunded the police and then supported the violent mobs. I am the wife of a retired state trooper and am proud to be employed with the Maryland Troopers Association. I will soon be a mother-in-law to a Reading police officer. As stated by the national FOP, whose 350,000 members and those of the National Troopers Coalition have endorsed President Trump, reelecting Trump is critical to the future of law enforcement and the future of this country that we love and respect.